Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today sent an open letter to shareholders from Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The letter details Mr. Simon’s strategic vision and $4B revenue plan for the Company and encourages all shareholders to vote for initiatives in support of that vision and plan at Tilray’s Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”), which is scheduled to be held on September 10, 2021.

The full text of the letter from Irwin D. Simon is copied below:

Dear Fellow Tilray Shareholder,

When we announced the “new” Tilray in December of last year, we were optimistic that we had the strategy, resources and leadership to create the world’s leading cannabis-focused consumer brands company. Together, we made a bold bet that:

  • The strong trends towards cannabis legalization and broader consumer reach in our three key markets – Canada, International and the U.S. – would grow stronger;
  • A management team with a track record of building and sustaining value in the CPG wellness space was well positioned to help grow a new leader in the cannabis sector; and
  • A combination of well-defined organic growth initiatives combined with acquisitions and partnerships would afford us a unique opportunity to expand our business globally and grow into the unquestioned industry leader, with $4B in revenue by the end of our fiscal year 2024.

I want to be clear: our conviction in both the opportunity and our ability to execute on these key growth plans has never been stronger. But our ability to do so rests on the support of our shareholders, from whom we have been seeking support to get important proposals passed. Proposal 1, in particular, would authorize Tilray to issue additional shares to execute on attractive acquisitions and other growth avenues in our M&A program. We need a majority of all the shares issued and outstanding to vote in favor of Proposal 1 in order for it to pass.

We have approximately 49% of our stock voting in favor – but that is not enough! We need to hit 50.1%. There are no shortcuts.

Why does it matter? As last week’s milestone transaction with MedMen highlights, having the flexibility and resources to execute on our core growth vectors (legalization, outstanding execution and organic and inorganic growth) is absolutely essential. Only then will our five key competitive differentiators drive lasting and material shareholder value. These differentiators include:

