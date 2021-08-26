MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment Management Announce $825.1 Million Acquisition of One Memorial Drive

One Memorial Drive is a 17-story, Class A office building located on the Charles River with 409,422 square feet of leasable space. Built in 1986 and renovated in 2018, the fully occupied property has two long-term tenants, InterSystems Corporation and Microsoft Corporation.

MetLife Investment Management (MIM) , the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), and Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), the asset management division of Norges Bank, today announced the acquisition of One Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts for $825.1 million. The transaction represents the largest single-asset U.S. office transaction to date in 2021, according to data provider CoStar.

Robert Merck, global head of Real Estate and Agriculture at MetLife Investment Management, said: “We continue to see significant areas of opportunity within the commercial real estate sector despite the challenges posed by the pandemic over the last 18 months. We are delighted to have once again partnered with Norges Bank Investment Management on a landmark transaction for the U.S. commercial real estate market, one which we believe will create strong value in the years to come.”

The acquisition underscores MIM’s and NBIM’s focus on sustainability. One Memorial Drive received LEED silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council in 2017. MIM plans to build on past efforts to create an even more sustainable and healthy workplace. One Memorial Drive will be included in MIM’s MetZero program which uses a Carbon Cascade approach to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions year over year. By reducing emissions through a combination of energy efficiency and on- and off-site renewables, One Memorial Drive will continue to align with the environmental goals of its tenants and the community.

Sara Queen, head of Real Estate Equity at MetLife Investment Management, said: “We’re proud to continue partnering with the team at Norges Bank Investment Management as we add high-quality office properties that will generate value over the long-term for our portfolio and our clients. The One Memorial Drive transaction reinforces our approach of targeting properties in strategic geographies and markets, as well as our commitment to environmental sustainability across our real estate portfolio.”