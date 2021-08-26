ADM to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

ADM (NYSE: ADM) will present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Thursday, Sept. 9. Leticia Goncalves, president, Global Foods, and Vikram Luthar, senior vice president, head of Investor Relations and chief financial officer, Nutrition, will participate in a fireside chat at 12:20 p.m. Central Time.

The presentation will be webcast live at www.adm.com/webcast. A replay will also be available for a limited time on www.adm.com/webcast.