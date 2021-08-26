checkAd

Gap Inc. Acquires Ecommerce Startup Drapr

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) has acquired Drapr, an ecommerce startup and online application based on technology that enables customers to quickly create 3D avatars and virtually try on clothing. Drapr is designed to help customers find the best clothing size and fit for their personal style and body type, while helping retailers reduce unnecessary returns.

“Fit is the number one point of friction for customers and, through their advanced 3D technology, Drapr has shown it can help shoppers efficiently find the size and fit they need. We plan to leverage Drapr to help Gap Inc. improve the fit experience for our customers and accelerate our ongoing digital transformation,” said Sally Gilligan, Chief Growth Transformation Officer at Gap Inc.

“With the launch of BODEQUALITY, we reinvented our fit process at Old Navy to give women greater confidence in their clothes, no matter the size. Drapr’s technology will help us continue to build on this expertise and deliver a more personalized and inclusive fit experience for all of our customers by showing them how an item will actually look on their body while also recommending the best fit for them based on their individual preferences,” added Nancy Green, President & CEO of Old Navy

Part of the Y Combinator class of Summer 2020, Drapr was founded by David Pastewka, Will Drevno and Richard Berwick, who have collaborated on 3D technology for over a decade with early support from Boost VC and Berkeley SkyDeck.

“Most people either don’t know their exact measurements or are looking for a specific type of fit that numbers alone can’t tell them,” said Drapr co-founder and CEO, David Pastewka. “Drapr has proven effective and we are excited about the impact we can have on customers at scale as part of the Gap Inc. family.”

The deal was brokered by Gap Inc’s Strategic Growth Office, led by Gilligan, a unit of the company charged with thinking beyond its core business in order to meet the consumer and industry demands of the future. The Strategic Growth Office seeks out investments that fuel growth and accelerate new capabilities at Gap Inc. and across its portfolio of brands.

Through the company’s Athleta brand, the Strategic Growth Office participated in the latest funding round for obé fitness, a digital fitness platform with a focus on bringing entertainment, pop culture and design to fitness. The partnership between obé and Athleta will come to life through its new AthletaWell community platform and is designed to increase brand engagement, with both brands working together on apparel, content, events, and innovative shopping experiences.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

