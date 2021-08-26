checkAd

American National Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 20:13  |  13   |   |   

GALVESTON, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAT) declared a quarterly dividend of 82 cents per share on its common stock CUSIP #02772A 109, at a meeting held on August 26, 2021. In compliance with NASDAQ’s applicable dividend notice requirements, the dividend is payable September 17, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 7, 2021 with an ex-dividend date to be determined by the NASDAQ Stock Market, anticipated to be September 3, 2021. American National has paid dividends to stockholders for more than 100 consecutive years.

American National Group, Inc. is a family of companies that has, on a consolidated GAAP basis, $30.4 billion in assets, $23.6 billion in liabilities and $6.8 billion in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2021. American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, and other American National subsidiaries offer a broad portfolio of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products. The American National companies operate in all 50 states. In addition to American National Insurance Company, major subsidiaries include American National Life Insurance Company of Texas, American National Life Insurance Company of New York, American National Property and Casualty Company, Garden State Life Insurance Company, Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company, Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company and United Farm Family Insurance Company.

For more information, including company news and investor relations information, visit the Company’s web site at www.AmericanNational.com.

Contact: Brody J. Merrill (409) 766-6826





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American National Declares Quarterly Dividend GALVESTON, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Board of Directors of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAT) declared a quarterly dividend of 82 cents per share on its common stock CUSIP #02772A 109, at a meeting held on August 26, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Philips spotlights smart diagnostic and treatment solutions driving clinical confidence and ...
Perseus Mining Announces Dividend Policy and Maiden Capital Return
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...