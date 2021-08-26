checkAd

Coupang Names Alex Wong Head of Public Affairs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 20:31  |  26   |   |   

Coupang today announced that Alex Wong has joined the company as Head of Public Affairs. In this newly created role based in Washington D.C., Wong will oversee public policy matters, U.S. government relations, and engagement with an array of stakeholders.

Wong’s appointment comes as Coupang scales and grows its operations in South Korea and beyond, transforming the global e-commerce model by launching its services in new markets across Asia. Coupang premiered earlier this year on the New York Stock Exchange as the fifth largest U.S. technology IPO in history.

Wong comes to Coupang with broad experience in both the public and private sectors. He most recently served at the U.S. Department of State, including as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian & Pacific Affairs. He previously served as the top foreign and legal policy advisor to both U.S. Senator Tom Cotton and to Mitt Romney during his 2012 presidential campaign.

As an attorney at a top international law firm, Wong counseled Fortune 100 companies on critical international and corporate governance issues. Wong earned his J.D. at Harvard Law School and his B.A. degree at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating from both institutions with high honors.

“Alex has driven strategic decisions at the highest levels of government and in the service of some of the largest companies in the world. With his wealth of experience, he will play a vital role at Coupang as we navigate this next stage of our journey. We are glad to have him on board,” said HL Rogers, chief administrative officer at Coupang.

“Coupang’s innovation-driven philosophy has broken a number of traditional tradeoffs for its customers, its workers, and the societies Coupang serves,” said Wong. “This is a special company, and I am excited to join as it continues to improve its market-leading services and grows its global presence.”

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest e-Commerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Coupang has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, Taipei, and Tokyo.

Wertpapier


