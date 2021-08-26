Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MATAWAN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, will release financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021 the morning of Thursday, September 9, 2021. The Company will webcast its third quarter earnings conference call at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, September 9, 2021.



The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. It is suggested that participants access the webcast event page at least five minutes before the live event. For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the “Past Events” section of the “Investor Relations” page on the Hovnanian website at http://www.khov.com. The telephone replay will be available for one week and the webcast archive will be available for 12 months.