The plan is an amalgamation of Ai and streaming tech businesses in an ever evolving world of high tech health and wellness, that incorporates online therapeutic streaming of digital arts, sports news, and entertainment, facilitated by home e-commerce delivery and monthly at home branded subscription services offered as both digital and physical services.

Arvana Inc. (“OTC:AVNI”) today announced that it is in discussions with media billionaire Alki David to establish AVNI as a holding company focused on an exciting integration of wellness and entertainment businesses.

Filmon

AVNI is in discussions to acquire Filmon.TV Networks Inc. (“Filmon”), whose assets include an extensive film library and multi-media entertainment platform controlled by Alki David, and owned by FOTV Media Networks Inc.

The Filmon platform operates as a European based subscription service for streaming TV content, and patent pending “Nuero-Tainment” technology, developed to combine preference learning with product recommendations. Filmon also creates original content to enhance the user’s experience with live and on-demand TV programming that effortlessly integrates with SwissX Anakando Ltd.’s (“SwissX”) products and services. SwissX’s wellness products have been used by such luminaries as Tommy Chong, Keeping up with the Kardashians' Scott Disick, Donatella Versace, Dave Navarro, Ray J, Chief Keef, and Reggae legend Marlon Asher, who rerecorded his cannabis anthem “Ganja Farmer” as a tribute to SwissX.

“AVNI is the perfect platform for us to roll up dynamic companies to create our own space as an amazon of wellness with a sharper image,” said Ruairidh Campbell AVNI’s chief executive officer.

SwissX

The group of companies controlled by Alki David, include the SwissX brand that owns the patents that power vape products made by leading e-cig brands such as IQOS(THS), Mark-10, NJOY, Pax Labs and Juul. SwissX is also operating in the tobacco vape sector producing all-natural nicotine extracts from tobacco grown on sustainable, cooperative farms in California, and high in the Swiss Alps. Alki David recently announced that SwissX has begun shipping its own pods and replacement parts, manufactured in ceramic and glass, citing the risks of personal injury and cancer poised by major e-cig brands that continue to use plastic parts. The new vape products and many others are available at SwissX.com