checkAd

Arvana Inc. Begins Ai Tech and Wellness Roll-up Filmon TV and SwissX Wellness Ai Are First in Line

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 20:53  |  34   |   |   

Arvana Inc. (“OTC:AVNI”) today announced that it is in discussions with media billionaire Alki David to establish AVNI as a holding company focused on an exciting integration of wellness and entertainment businesses.

The plan is an amalgamation of Ai and streaming tech businesses in an ever evolving world of high tech health and wellness, that incorporates online therapeutic streaming of digital arts, sports news, and entertainment, facilitated by home e-commerce delivery and monthly at home branded subscription services offered as both digital and physical services.

Filmon

AVNI is in discussions to acquire Filmon.TV Networks Inc. (“Filmon”), whose assets include an extensive film library and multi-media entertainment platform controlled by Alki David, and owned by FOTV Media Networks Inc.

The Filmon platform operates as a European based subscription service for streaming TV content, and patent pending “Nuero-Tainment” technology, developed to combine preference learning with product recommendations. Filmon also creates original content to enhance the user’s experience with live and on-demand TV programming that effortlessly integrates with SwissX Anakando Ltd.’s (“SwissX”) products and services. SwissX’s wellness products have been used by such luminaries as Tommy Chong, Keeping up with the Kardashians' Scott Disick, Donatella Versace, Dave Navarro, Ray J, Chief Keef, and Reggae legend Marlon Asher, who rerecorded his cannabis anthem “Ganja Farmer” as a tribute to SwissX.

“AVNI is the perfect platform for us to roll up dynamic companies to create our own space as an amazon of wellness with a sharper image,” said Ruairidh Campbell AVNI’s chief executive officer.

SwissX

The group of companies controlled by Alki David, include the SwissX brand that owns the patents that power vape products made by leading e-cig brands such as IQOS(THS), Mark-10, NJOY, Pax Labs and Juul. SwissX is also operating in the tobacco vape sector producing all-natural nicotine extracts from tobacco grown on sustainable, cooperative farms in California, and high in the Swiss Alps. Alki David recently announced that SwissX has begun shipping its own pods and replacement parts, manufactured in ceramic and glass, citing the risks of personal injury and cancer poised by major e-cig brands that continue to use plastic parts. The new vape products and many others are available at SwissX.com

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arvana Inc. Begins Ai Tech and Wellness Roll-up Filmon TV and SwissX Wellness Ai Are First in Line Arvana Inc. (“OTC:AVNI”) today announced that it is in discussions with media billionaire Alki David to establish AVNI as a holding company focused on an exciting integration of wellness and entertainment businesses. The plan is an amalgamation of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
onsemi to Acquire GT Advanced Technologies
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022
Elastic and Cmd Join Forces to Help Customers Take Command of Their Cloud Workloads
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Salesforce Announces Strong Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
RKT CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint in preventing COVID-19
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020