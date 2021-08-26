REV Group to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on Wednesday September 8, 2021

REV Group (NYSE: REVG), today announced that it is planning to release its third quarter 2021 results before market open on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The results will be discussed during a live webcast later that morning on September 8, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, investors should go to www.revgroup.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website before the start of the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and asking for the REV Group Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13722779. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on September 22, 2021.