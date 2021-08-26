checkAd

Sorrento Exercises Exclusive Option Agreement With Texas A&M University for MPRO Inhibitors Against Sars-Cov-2 and all Variants of Concern

  • Exclusive license for MPro inhibitors supports rapidly growing small molecule development portfolio for combating COVID-19.
  • Lead compound, MPI8, exhibited potent in vitro antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 and all of the major Variants of Concern (VoCs) (alpha, beta, delta and gamma).
  • MPI8 also demonstrated superior antiviral activity in a head-to-head comparison with a late-stage clinical antiviral compound (EIDD-2801).
  • Based on the IC50 data of the Plague Reduction Neutralization Test (PRNT) of live virus infecting Vero E6 cells, MPI8 demonstrated approximately ten-fold (10x) higher antiviral potency than EIDD-2801 against SARS-CoV-2 and its Alpha (UK) and Delta (Indian) VoCs and three to seven-fold (3-7x) higher antiviral potency against Beta (South Africa, 3X) and Gamma (Brazil/Japan, 6-7X) VoCs.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") announced today that it has notified The Texas A&M University System (“TAMUS”) of its exercise of the option to an exclusive license for the global development and commercialization of highly potent main protease (MPro) inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2 and all current and emerging variants of concern (VOCs). Sorrento and TAMUS previously announced the signing of the option agreement on August 24th and 25th, respectively:

Sorrento’s decision to immediately exercise its option is based on very promising preclinical data for the lead compound, MPI8, that shows highly potent broad-spectrum antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 and all of the major Variants of Concern (VoCs) (alpha, beta, delta and gamma). Based on initial in vitro data, MPI8 demonstrated superior antiviral activity in a head-to-head comparison with a current Phase 3 investigational oral antiviral agent (EIDD2801). Based on the IC50 data of the Plague Reduction Neutralization Test (PRNT) of live virus infecting Vero E6 cells, MPI8 demonstrated approximately ten-fold (10x) higher antiviral potency than EIDD-2801 against SARS-CoV-2 and its Alpha (UK) and Delta (Indian) VoCs and three to seven-fold (3-7x) higher antiviral potency against Beta (South Africa, 3X) and Gamma (Brazil/Japan, 6-7X) VoCs.

