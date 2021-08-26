Altria Increases Quarterly Dividend by 4.7% to $0.90 Per Share
Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to increase Altria’s regular quarterly dividend by 4.7% to $0.90 per share versus the previous rate of $0.86 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021. The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2021.
The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 per share, representing a yield of 7.4% based on Altria’s closing stock price of $48.65 on August 25, 2021.
Today’s dividend increase reflects Altria’s intention to return a large amount of cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and is consistent with Altria’s long-term objective of a dividend payout ratio target of approximately 80% of its adjusted diluted earnings per share. This increase marks the 56th dividend increase in the past 52 years.
