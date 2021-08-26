checkAd

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Unit Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (“Decibel” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a premium cannabis producer, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement pursuant to which Eight Capital, Haywood Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd., as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners (collectively, the “Underwriters”), will purchase 34,500,000 units of the Company (the “Units”), on a “bought deal” basis pursuant to the filing of a short form prospectus, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price per Unit of $0.29 (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of $10,005,000 (the “Offering”). 

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units at the Issue Price, and/or the components thereof, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering. If this over-allotment option is exercised in full, approximately $1,500,750 of additional gross proceeds will be raised pursuant to the Offering and the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be approximately $11,500,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for growth initiatives, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing date of the Offering is scheduled to be on or about September 16, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

