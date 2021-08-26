checkAd

Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

Autor: Accesswire
26.08.2021, 22:00  |  27   |   |   

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NasdaqCM:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2021.Quarter Ended June 30, 2021Net sales for the three months ended June 30, …

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NasdaqCM:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2021.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $1.7 million, or15%, to $9.4 million from $11.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, due primarily to decreased medical device sales. This is due to two product launches in the prior fiscal year which had high initial sales volumes, which is typical, as our customers generally order in higher volumes in the beginning of a product introduction. Also, six to twelve months following launch our customers typically begin reordering these products on a quarterly basis and these orders continue to help facilitate our year-over-year growth. Gross profitfor the three monthsended June 30, 2021 decreased $1.2 million, or 27%, to $3.1 million from $4.3 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease in gross margin is due to a decline in 4th quarter sales of the two aforementioned product launches, as well as price concessions to our largest customer, coupled with under-absorption of our fixed costs resulting, in part, from lower sales volumes.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased 21% to $2.5 million from $2.1 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter, due primarily to increased expenditures of $385,000 in research and development costs to support our continued efforts to further grow our business.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 decreased by $1.7 million to $0.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the corresponding quarter in 2020.

Year Ended June 30, 2021

Net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 increased $3.2 million, or 9%, to $38.0 million from $34.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, due primarily to increases in medical device revenues. Specifically, we generated an increase in sales of $4.8 million in fiscal 2021 over fiscal 2020 due to the new thoracic driver we launched to our second largest customer in the prior fiscal year, much of which represented the fulfillment of their initial launch orders.

Grossprofit for the fiscal yearended June 30, 2021 increased $0.4 million, or 3%, to $13.6 million compared to $13.1 million for fiscal 2020, due to increased revenues.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 increased 49% to $9.1 million from $6.1 million in the prior fiscal year. Of the total increase in operating expenses, $887,000 relates to an increase in general and administrative expenses primarily due to increased non-cash stock compensation expense in the amount of $615,000 as well as $267,000 in expenses related to our newly acquired commercial building. Our $2.1 million increase in research and development costs from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2021 reflects our continued investment in new product development as well as our commitment to continuous improvement of our existing products.

Net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 was $4.5 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $6.1 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for fiscal 2020.

Although we have released our earnings prior to our Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are able to do this because we are a non-accelerated filer and as a result have more time to do so at fiscal year-end. During our quarterly reporting periods, we anticipate that our earnings releases will continue to be released at the same time as our Form 10-Q's are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We anticipate filing our Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 9, 2021.

Guidance

Pro-Dex typically does not provide sales, earnings, or other guidance, and while the COVID-19 pandemic did not materially adversely affect our financial results in our fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, we did experience under-absorbed manufacturing costs, due in part from compensated absences related to COVID-19, a portion of which we expect to recover from amended payroll tax returns, as prescribed by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Additionally, during calendar 2021, we began to see some challenges in our supply chain in the form of delayed shipments, longer lead times, and surcharges, much of which our suppliers indicate have been caused by the pandemic. If any of these conditions persist or are exacerbated in the future, we could be negatively impacted. We have and continue to implement plans and processes to mitigate these challenges that many manufacturers similarly face. Our prospects remain positive with additional capacity forthcoming to allow for continued sales growth through our aggressive product development efforts.

CEO Comments

"We are very pleased with our continued year-over-year sales growth, as well as the progress we have made in readying our new building for move-in." said the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk. "While we are unable to predict the total impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain vigilant in our efforts to provide a safe workplace for our employees, excellent service to our customers, and continue to focus on strategic investments in plant and equipment and product development efforts to continue to grow our business. With our new building and additional capacity coming online this year, combined with our focus on new business development and technology, we are excited about fulfilling the potential of the new building and growing our business significantly for years to come."

R&D Projects

The amount spent on projects under development is summarized below (in thousands):


 
  Years Ended June 30,              

 
  2021     2020    
Expected
Market Launch(1)
   
Estimated Annual
Revenue
 

 
  Dollars in thousands    
  		   
  		 
Total Research and Development costs:
  4,384     2,315    
  		   
  		 

 
                 
  		   
  		 
Products in development:
                 
  		   
  		 
ENT Shaver
    829       475       Q4 2021     1,000  
CMF Driver
    826       194       (2 )   1,000  
Vital Ventilator
    191       -       Q1 2022     1,500  
Sustaining & Other
    2,538       1,646                  
Total
  4,384     2,315                  
  1. Represents the calendar quarter of expected market launch.
  2. The CMF Driver was completed in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and shipped to our existing largest customer under a distribution agreement we executed in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. We generated revenue of $220,000 related to these initial shipments during the third quarter ended March 31, 2021. This project is now complete and future engineering expenses related to this project will be included in sustaining and other engineering expenses.

As we introduce new products into the market, we expect to see an increase in sustaining and other engineering expenses. Typical examples of sustaining engineering activities include, but are not limited to, end-of life component replacement, especially in electronic components found in our PCB assemblies, analysis of customer complaint data to improve process and design, replacement and enhancement of tooling and fixtures used in our machine shop, assembly operations and inspection areas to improve efficiency and through-put. Additionally, these costs include development projects that may be in their infancy and may or may not result in a full-fledged product development effort.

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered, and electric multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells rotary air motors. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth and strategies may include "forward-looking statements" within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance (including, but not limited to, the potential future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the timing of expected market launches, and the estimated annual revenue from new product launches) as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)


 
  June 30,  

 
  2021     2020  
ASSETS
 
  		   
  		 
Current assets:
 
  		   
  		 
Cash and cash equivalents
  $ 3,721     $ 6,421  
Investments
    1,295       2,560  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2 and $6 at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively
    10,933       5,155  
Deferred costs
    193       155  
Inventory
    8,437       8,238  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
    434       145  
Total current assets
    25,013       22,674  
Land and building, net
    6,437       -  
Equipment and improvements, net
    3,845       2,686  
Right of use asset, net
    2,605       2,943  
Intangibles, net
    186       162  
Deferred income taxes, net
    463       259  
Investments
    1,704       2,360  
Other assets
    67       42  
Total assets
  $ 40,320     $ 31,126  

 
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
               
Current liabilities:
               
Accounts payable
  $ 2,288     $ 1,965  
Accrued liabilities
    2,198       2,411  
Deferred revenue
    150       200  
Notes payable
    1,236       651  
Total current liabilities.
    5,872       5,227  
Non-current liabilities:
               
Lease liability, net of current portion
    2,432       2,750  
Income taxes payable
    397       804  
Notes payable, net of current portion
    11,535       3,283  
Total non-current liabilities
    14,364       6,837  
Total liabilities
    20,236       12,064  

 
               
Commitments and Contingencies:
               

 
               
Shareholders' equity:
               
Common stock, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,645,660 and 3,811,137 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively
    7,953       12,752  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
    (215 )     (1,586 )
Retained earnings
    12,346       7,896  
Total shareholders' equity
    20,084       19,062  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
  $ 40,320     $ 31,126  


PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)


 
 
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(Unaudited)
    Years Ended
June 30, 		 

 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  

 
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Net sales.
  $ 9,435     $ 11,125     $ 38,029     $ 34,834  
Cost of sales
    6,316       6,837       24,454       21,692  
Gross profit
    3,119       4,288       13,575       13,142  

 
                               
Operating (income) expenses:
Selling expenses
    175       138       590       577  
General and administrative expenses
    1,154       1,137       4,076       3,189  
Gain from disposal of equipment
    -       (5 )     -       (5 )
Research and development costs
    1,200       815       4,384       2,315  
Total operating expenses
    2,529       2,085       9,050       6,076  

 
                               
Operating profit
    590       2,203       4,525       7,066  
Interest expense
    (121 )     (56 )     (352 )     (236 )
Other income
    -       935       -       952  
Gain on sale of investments
    533       25       1,327       25  
Interest and dividend income
    23       35       126       95  

 
                               
Income before income taxes
    1,025       3,142       5,626       7,902  
Income tax expense
    173       596       1,176       1,790  
Net income
  $ 852     $ 2,546     $ 4,450     $ 6,112  

 
                               
Basic & Diluted income per share:
                               
Basic net income per share
  $ 0.23     $ 0.67     $ 1.17     $ 1.56  

 
                               
Diluted net income per share
  $ 0.22     $ 0.64     $ 1.13     $ 1.50  

 
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding:
                               
Basic
    3,656,052       3,812,145       3,796,516       3,910,940  
Diluted
    3,796,056       3,979,944       3,936,194       4,078,087  


PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)


 
  Years Ended June 30,  

 
  2021     2020  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
 
  		   
  		 
Net income
  $ 4,450     $ 6,112  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
               
Depreciation and amortization
    686       573  
Gain on collection of note receivable
    -       (952 )
Gain on sale of investments
    (1,327 )     (25 )
Non-cash lease expense
    26       41  
Gain on sale or disposal of equipment
    -       (5 )
Amortization of loan fees
    49       9  
Share-based compensation
    901       286  
Deferred income taxes
    (181 )     (22 )
Bad debt expense
    5       6  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
               
Accounts receivable
    (5,783 )     (1,061 )
Deferred costs
    (38 )     275  
Inventory
    (199 )     (1,999 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets
    (314 )     476  
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and deferred rent
    105       604  
Deferred revenue
    (50 )     (15 )
Income taxes payable
    (408 )     642  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
    (2,078 )     4,945  

 
               
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
               
Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements
    (1,769 )     (519 )
Purchase of land and building
    (6,499 )     -  
Proceeds from dividend reclassified as return of principal
    -       15  
Proceeds from sale of equipment
    -       5  
Proceeds from collection of notes receivable
    -       952  
Proceeds from sale of investments
    4,596       128  
Increase in intangibles
    (38 )     (46 )
Purchase of investments
    -       (2,822 )
Net cash used in investing activities
    (3,710 )     (2,287 )

 
               
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
               
Principal payments on notes payable
    (352 )     (630 )
Borrowing from Minnesota Bank & Trust, net of loan origination fees
    9,139       -  
Repurchases of common stock
    (5,537 )     (3,388 )
Payments of employee taxes on net issuance of common stock
    (259 )     -  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and ESPP contributions
    97       39  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
    3,088       (3,979 )

 
               
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
    (2,700 )     (1,321 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
    6,421       7,742  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year.
  $ 3,721     $ 6,421  


SOURCE: Pro-dex, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661343/Pro-Dex-Inc-Announces-Fiscal-2021-Fo ...

Pro-Dex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NasdaqCM:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2021.Quarter Ended June 30, 2021Net sales for the three months ended June 30, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Update on Re-Domiciliation and Annual ...
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Proposed Change of Classification on the TSX Venture Exchange to ...
Trigon Metals Announces Upsizing of Private Placement Financing and Closes Book
Austpro Completes Share Consolidation and Changes Name to Wonderfi Technologies Inc.
CORRECTION: CMC's Positive Geochemical Survey Results Further Validate Airborne Geophysical Targets ...
Empower Clinics Announces First Member of New Expert-Led Advisory Board
MJ Harvest, Inc. and PPK Investment Group Inc. Complete Acquisition of Oklahoma-Based Cannabis ...
Route1 Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
GlobeX Data Ltd. Closes CAD 5.7 million (USD 4.5 million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private ...
AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces Pricing of $30 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...