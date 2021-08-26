ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Shareholder Meeting Monday September 27th, 2021, at the Delta Hotel in Guelph, Ontario

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (“ZEN” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce the 2021 …

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (“ZEN” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce the 2021 Shareholder Meeting will be held on Monday, September 27th at 4pm at the Delta Hotel in Guelph, Ontario. Due to COVID-19, capacity will be limited to the first 50 shareholders who register by email at info@zengraphene.com. Attendees will need to show proof of full vaccination before being granted access. The shareholder meeting will be live streamed for those who cannot attend in person with details to be provided at a later date.

Dr. Francis Dubé, ZEN Executive Chairman commented: “We look forward to meeting our shareholders to discuss the direction of the company and to vote on important matters that will allow the board and management team to best move the company forward. ZEN is focused on next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection, and treatment – and we are asking shareholders to support this by voting on several matters, including the listing of shares of the Corporation on other Canadian or United States exchanges. We strongly believe that with support on these votes, we will be able to position the company to optimize our healthcare platform and shareholder value.”