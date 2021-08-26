checkAd

DGAP-News MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsed or Refractory DLBCL

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.08.2021, 22:01   

DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsed or Refractory DLBCL

26.08.2021 / 22:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

-The decision by the European Commission is based on data from the L-MIND study evaluating tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide as a treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL
- Minjuvi is a new therapeutic option for eligible DLBCL patients
in the European Union (EU), addressing an urgent unmet medical need
- In Europe, each year approximately 16,000 patients are diagnosed with relapsed or refractory DLBCL[1],[2],[3]

PLANEGG/MUNICH, Germany & WILMINGTON, Del., - August 26, 2021 - MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) and Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization for Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). The EC Decision follows the positive opinion received from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in June 2021 recommending the conditional marketing authorization of Minjuvi.

"People living with relapsed or refractory DLBCL in the EU have historically had limited treatment options and a poor prognosis. However, with the EC's approval of Minjuvi, eligible patients now have a new and much needed treatment option," said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. "We will now focus our efforts on working with individual countries in Europe to provide people access to this new treatment."

Wertpapier


