Personalis to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in advanced cancer genomics for enabling the next generation of precision cancer therapies and diagnostics. The Personalis NeXT PlatformTM is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers and clinicians with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. In population sequencing, Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing laboratories globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. To enable cancer and population sequencing, The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is built with a focus on clinical accuracy, quality, big data, scale, and efficiency. The laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

