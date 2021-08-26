checkAd

Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Sesen Bio, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit – SESN

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) securities between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until October 18, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Sesen Bio class action lawsuit. The Sesen Bio class action lawsuit (Bibb v. Sesen Bio, Inc., No. 21-cv-07025) charges Sesen Bio and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Sesen Bio class action lawsuit was commenced on August 19, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is assigned to Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Sesen Bio class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Sesen Bio class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 18, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Sesen Bio class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Sesen Bio’s clinical trial for Vicineum had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as “major”; (ii) 3 of Sesen Bio’s clinical investigators were found guilty of “serious noncompliance,” including “back-dating data”; (iii) Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Vicineum; (iv) Sesen Bio’s clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (v) as a result, Sesen Bio’s BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved; (vi) consequently, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (vii) as such, defendants’ positive statements about Sesen Bio’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 13, 2021, Sesen Bio announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) declined to approve its BLA for Vicineum in its current form. The FDA provided certain “recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses in addition to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues pertaining to a recent pre-approval inspection and product quality.” On this news, Sesen Bio’s share price fell approximately 57%.

