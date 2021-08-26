Insulet to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced that management will present at three upcoming virtual investor conferences:

The 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. (Eastern Time)

The Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. (Eastern Time)

The Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

To listen to the live webcasts of the presentations, please visit investors.insulet.com/events. Replays of the webcasts will also be available following the event.