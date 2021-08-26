checkAd

Incyte and MorphoSys Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi (tafasitamab) in Combination With Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults With Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 22:01  |  35   |   |   

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) and MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; NASDAQ:MOR) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization for Minjuvi (tafasitamab) in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). The EC decision follows the positive opinion received from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in June 2021 recommending the conditional marketing authorization of Minjuvi.

“People living with relapsed or refractory DLBCL in the EU, have historically had limited treatment options and a poor prognosis. However, with the EC’s approval of Minjuvi, eligible patients now have a new and much needed treatment option,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. “We will now focus our efforts on working with individual countries in Europe to provide people access to this new treatment.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Morphosys AG!
Short
Basispreis 50,13€
Hebel 14,37
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 45,57€
Hebel 14,22
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“The approval of Minjuvi is a crucial milestone for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL in Europe,” said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, MorphoSys. “DLBCL is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in adults and Minjuvi addresses an urgent unmet medical need for the 30-40% of people who do not respond to or relapse, after initial therapy.”

The conditional approval is based on the results from the L-MIND study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Minjuvi in combination with lenalidomide as a treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). The results showed best objective response rate (ORR) of 56.8% (primary endpoint), including a complete response (CR) rate of 39.5% and a partial response rate (PR) of 17.3%, as assessed by an independent review committee. The median duration of response (mDOR) was 43.9 months after a minimum follow up of 35 months (secondary endpoint). Minjuvi together with lenalidomide was shown to provide a clinically meaningful response and the side effects were manageable. Warnings and precautions for Minjuvi include infusion-related reactions, myelosuppression, including neutropenia and thrombocytopenia, infections and tumour lysis syndrome.

Seite 1 von 6
Incyte Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: MORPHOSYS -Schwellenmitteilungen-Tabelle / Analysten-Tabelle / Charts

Diskussion: Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Incyte and MorphoSys Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi (tafasitamab) in Combination With Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults With Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) and MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; NASDAQ:MOR) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization for Minjuvi (tafasitamab) in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
RKT CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Grupo Supervielle Reports 2Q21 Results
Equity Commonwealth Issues Open Letter to Monmouth Shareholders
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Files Lawsuit to Force Company to Allow Stockholders to Vote for ...
Facedrive Announces Transition Involving Senior Management And Board of Directors
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint in preventing COVID-19
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:01 UhrDGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben die bedingte Zulassung von Minjuvi(R) (Tafasitamab) in Kombination mit Lenalidomid für die Behandlung Erwachsener mit rezidiviertem oder refraktärem DLBCL in Europa bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22:01 UhrDGAP-News: MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsed or Refractory DLBCL
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22:01 UhrMorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma
Accesswire | Analysen
18:29 UhrBiotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Qiagen (QIA) legen zu, Biontech (22UA) unter Druck
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
07:39 UhrAktien: BioNTech, Lang & Schwarz, Morphosys, NanoRepro und SFC Energy - die 4investors Top-News
4investors | Kommentare
25.08.21Die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages - Morphosys, NEL und Lang & Schwarz
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
25.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax leicht im Minus nach Ifo-Daten - MDax auf neuem Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
25.08.21Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
Börse Stuttgart | Marktberichte
25.08.21Morphosys Aktie: Trendwende nach dem tiefen Fall?
4investors | Kommentare
25.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax stabil nach Ifo-Daten - MDax auf neuem Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte