Incyte and MorphoSys Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi (tafasitamab) in Combination With Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults With Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) and MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; NASDAQ:MOR) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization for Minjuvi (tafasitamab) in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). The EC decision follows the positive opinion received from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in June 2021 recommending the conditional marketing authorization of Minjuvi.

“People living with relapsed or refractory DLBCL in the EU, have historically had limited treatment options and a poor prognosis. However, with the EC’s approval of Minjuvi, eligible patients now have a new and much needed treatment option,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. “We will now focus our efforts on working with individual countries in Europe to provide people access to this new treatment.”