LGSTX Services Named Airport Business of the Year

LGSTX Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), was named 2021 Airport Business of the Year yesterday at the Ohio Aviation Association (OAA) Annual Conference. The award recognizes a business with a mission, services, and goals that result in a positive impact on a community, workforce, and local airport.

Clinton County Port Authority Executive Director Dan Evers, Ohio Aviation Association Executive Director Stacey Heaton, and LGSTX Services Director of Airport Operations Jeremy Heard are seen here with the award honoring LGSTX Services as the 2021 Airport Business of the Year by the Ohio Aviation Association.

LGSTX Services operates Wilmington Air Park (KILN) on behalf of the Clinton County Port Authority. The air park in Wilmington is currently the highest-volume freight airport in Ohio. It encompasses nearly 2,000 acres and includes two runways and nearly 2.8 million square feet of facility space.

"It is a tremendous honor to accept this award on behalf of the airport operations team," said Jeremy Heard, director of airport operations for LGSTX. “We have an amazing group of employees who work very hard every day to make Wilmington Air Park the best it can be.”

“We truly appreciate the work the LGSTX team does, daily, to ensure the Wilmington Air Park is open, running smoothly, and growing,” said Dan Evers, executive director of the Clinton County Port Authority. “Their breadth and depth of knowledge about the airport is invaluable, and they genuinely care about what is best for its success.”

In addition to airport operations, LGSTX Services also provides material handling equipment and conveyor services, facility maintenance services, aviation ground support equipment services, and distribution services to commercial businesses, airports, and airlines at more than 400 locations worldwide as an integral part of ATSG’s 360-degree promise to support every aspect of customers’ aviation needs, from leasing and operation to maintenance and ground support. For more information about LGSTX Services, please see www.lgstx.com.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger airlift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

