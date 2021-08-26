checkAd

Kane Biotech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 22:00  |   |   |   

Strong pipeline of opportunities across all three strategic pillars

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”) today announced its Second Quarter 2021 financial results.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $278,741 compared to $267,493 in the three months ended June 30, 2020.

  • Gross profit in the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $83,584 compared to $115,570 in the three months ended June 30, 2020.

  • Total operating expenses in the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1,090,396 compared to $711,448 in the three months ended June 30, 2020.

  • Loss from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was ($1,006,812) compared to ($595,878) in the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Detailed financial information about Kane Biotech can be found in its three and six month ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis on SEDAR and the Company’s website.

“I am excited about the momentum we are generating across our three strategic pillars – animal health, OTC/dermatology as well as wound care and surgical – for the second half of 2021 and beyond,” commented Kane Biotech’s Chief Executive Officer, Marc Edwards. “Both our DispersinB and coactiv+ technologies continue to be recognized for their effectiveness in treating biofilms. As a result, the pipeline of licensing and commercial opportunities continues to grow.”

Recent Corporate Developments:

  • On July 29, 2021, the Company received two Decisions to Grant from the European Patent Office for patents covering its best-in-class coactiv+ technology.

  • On July 22, 2021, the Company announced plans to expand its wound care and surgical portfolio with an antimicrobial hydrogel based on its best-in-class coactiv+ technology.

  • On July 13, 2021, the Company announced it had successfully prepared a first batch of DispersinB wound care hydrogel, intended for use in pre-clinical studies which will begin in Q3 2021. In addition, the Company announced a new manufacturing partnership with Dow Development Laboratories, LLC to scale up the process and, ultimately, manufacture materials under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for a first-in-human proof of concept trial.

  • The Company has received proceeds of $1,116,000 in 2021 to date related to the exercise of 6,200,000 warrants exercised during the year. The remaining 41 million warrants have an exercise price of $0.18 and expire between December 2021 and February 2022, representing a significant potential source of capital for the Company.

All interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Thursday August 26, 2021 at 4.30pm ET to discuss results and respond to questions.

Q2 2021 Conference Call details:

Date: Thursday August 26, 2021
Time:   4:30 p.m. ET
Live Call:  1-877-268-9044 (Canada and the United States) 1-706-679-2995 (International)
Replay:   1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 3026836

Access webcast here

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.kanebiotech.com under "News/Events" in the Investors section.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (53 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB, DispersinB , Aledex, bluestem, bluestem, silkstem, goldstem, coactiv+ , coactive+, DermaKB and DermaKB Biofilm are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com, or contact:

Marc Edwards Ray Dupuis Lorne Gorber
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
Kane Biotech Inc Kane Biotech Inc Kane Biotech Inc
medwards@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com lgorber@kanebiotech.com
+1 (514) 910-6991 +1 (204) 298-2200  

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Since December 31, 2019, the COVID-19 outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, SARS- CoV-2, has resulted in a widespread health crisis that has affected economies and financial markets around the world resulting in an economic downturn. The effects of this pandemic on the Company may include decreased customer demand, interruptions to supply chains, manufacturing activities and research and development programs and increased government regulations or interventions. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time and it is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments nor the impact of these developments on the financial results and condition of the Company in future periods.

KANE BIOTECH INC.              
Selected Financial Results              
                 
Statement of Comprehensive Loss Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
      2021       2020       2021       2020  
                 
Total Revenue $ 278,741     $ 267,493     $ 654,780     $ 723,633  
                 
Gross Profit   83,584       115,570       249,460       294,987  
                 
Operating expenses              
                 
  General and administration   889,092       630,815       1,718,358       1,649,560  
                 
  Research   201,304       80,633       521,649       686,040  
                 
  Total operating expenses   1,090,396       711,448       2,240,007       2,335,600  
                 
Loss from operations $ (1,006,812 )   $ (595,878 )   $ (1,990,547 )   $ (2,040,613 )
                 
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (998,889 )   $ (505,397 )   $ (2,009,781 )   $ (1,869,233 )
                 
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period              
          attributable to shareholders $ (904,487 )   $ (505,397 )   $ (1,812,953 )   $ (1,869,233 )
                 
Basic and diluted loss per share for the period $ (0.01 )   $ -     $ (0.02 )   $ (0.02 )
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic              
and diluted   112,101,447       108,613,536       110,362,986       106,473,412  
                 
                 
                 
Statement of Financial Position June 30,   December 31,        
      2021       2020          
                 
Cash and cash equivalents $ 455,825     $ 1,007,923          
                 
Other current assets   1,592,301       1,730,687          
                 
Non-current assets   3,688,116       2,297,009          
                 
Total Assets $ 5,736,242     $ 5,035,619          
                 
Current liabilities $ 3,148,818     $ 2,924,174          
                 
Non-current liabilities   2,285,635       1,036,709          
                 
Shareholders' equity   301,789       1,074,736          
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,736,242     $ 5,035,619          
                 

Source: Kane Biotech Inc.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kane Biotech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Strong pipeline of opportunities across all three strategic pillarsWINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”) today announced its Second Quarter 2021 financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Philips spotlights smart diagnostic and treatment solutions driving clinical confidence and ...
LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval for and Closing of Business ...
Perseus Mining Announces Dividend Policy and Maiden Capital Return
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Emeli Sandé signs to Chrysalis Records
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...