Eguana Announces 3rd Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies Inc. ("Eguana" or the "Company") (TSX-V: EGT, OTCQB: EGTYF) today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Planned supply chain investments and inventory positioning started to have an impact during the back half of the quarter. More than two-thirds of the quarter revenue was recognized in June. Moreover, the Company has continued to grow this monthly run rate into fiscal Q4 with consistent production output,” commented Eguana CEO Justin Holland. “While Covid-19 supply disruptions continue to create challenges, Eguana has successfully demonstrated its ability to engineer component flexibility, a key competitive advantage of our advanced power controls that we expect to help offset the on-going supply disruptions.”