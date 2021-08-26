Inari Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, announced today that its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



The 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.





The Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Monday, September 13, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast and replay of the presentations may be accessed on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://www.inarimedical.com/.