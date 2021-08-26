Mountain Valley MD Holdings to Graduate to OTCQX Best Market, Updates Broader Up-Listing Strategy

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ MVMD ”) (CSE: MVMD) (FRA: 20MP) is pleased to announce that effective August 27, 2021, it will graduate from the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") and commence trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX") under the symbol “MVMDF".

“Trading on the OTCQX is a great affirmation of Mountain Valley MD’s ability to meet the highest financial standards of the OTCQX Market and being current in our governance and financial disclosures. We continue to pursue advancements that will provide a large U.S. investor base with the opportunity to participate directly in our growth," stated Dennis Hancock, President and CEO of Mountain Valley MD Holdings. “Trading on OTCQX will contribute to our strategy to continue to enhance our share liquidity and broaden the reach and awareness of our global health and wellness innovations.”

Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for MVMDF on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol “MVMD” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “20MP”.

MVMD Listing Strategy

On April 20, 2021, the Company announced that it was proceeding with the application for the listing of its shares for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). While the Company had proceeded with the application at such time, the Company then announced on July 15, 2021 that it was reviewing the value proposition of listing instead on the NEO Exchange to achieve its objective of enhanced exposure and liquidity.

As part of its evaluation process, the Company has completed an initial review of its listing options with its Board of Directors, including how an up-listing strategy coincides with evaluation of plans to become listed on a senior exchange in the United States, whether the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ, the two largest stock exchanges in the world. The Company has taken steps to evaluate a listing on each of the foregoing stock exchanges and anticipates finalizing its strategy in the fourth quarter of 2021 in concert with anticipated broad progress across its business. The Company has not made any definitive decisions about the final Canadian or United States up-listings at this time.