Itron to Host Virtual Investor Day 2021

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today that Itron’s Investor Day 2021 will be held virtually only, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. EDT during its premier customer-focused event, Itron Inspire 2021. Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and chief executive officer, and Joan Hooper, Itron’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, as well as members of the leadership team, will discuss industry insights and provide updates regarding the company’s long-term operating model, technology roadmap and the current market outlook.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 delta variant and with health and safety in mind for everyone in our industry, we made the decision to host Itron Investor Day virtually,” said Tom Deitrich. “We thank you all for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time. We look forward to connecting virtually to discuss our company’s strategy and operational focus.”

The live webcast will be accessible on Itron’s Investor Relations website and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. Pre-register for the webcast at https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

