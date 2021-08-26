SmartRent to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Present at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

SmartRent.com, Inc. ("SmartRent" or “the Company”) a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on August 30, 2021 after the market closes.

SmartRent will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on August 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. To access the conference call, dial 1-877-407-3982 for the U.S. and Canada, or 1-201-493-6780 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada, with Conference ID: 13722626. A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at investors.smartrent.com.