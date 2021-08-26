Pioneer Natural Resources Declares Base Dividend on Common Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash base dividend of $0.56 per share on Pioneer’s outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable October 14, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005725/en/