Edison International and Southern California Edison Declare Q3 Dividends

The Board of Directors of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.6625 per share, payable on October 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021.

The Edison International Board also declared the initial semi-annual dividend of $27.77083 per share on the 5.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021.