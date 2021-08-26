F45 Training Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

“We are very pleased to report strong second quarter results, underscored by 554 net new franchises sold and 68 net new studio openings. These fantastic net franchise sales and openings numbers demonstrate the strength of our brand and the continued interest F45 has received from investors and entrepreneurs around the world. We have never been more excited about the opportunity we have to transform the health and wellness industry as we expand our footprint and our franchise offerings globally,” said Adam J. Gilchrist, President, CEO and Chairman of F45.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FXLV), one of the fastest growing fitness franchisors in the United States based on the number of franchises sold, today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

He continued, “Despite the ongoing uncertainty related to COVID-19 and recent Delta variant spread, we remain highly encouraged by the resilience of our franchise network and our members’ enthusiasm to come back to our studios at a very healthy pace. We delivered strong same-store sales growth of 126% during the quarter as global systemwide sales returned to pre-pandemic levels and our United States segment generated historic systemwide sales of $41 million in the quarter.

“As the broader fitness industry continues to evolve, I’ve never been more excited by F45’s unique strategic position and the opportunity to offer to our growing network of franchisees and members the world’s best workout,” said Mr. Gilchrist.

Q2 2021 Compared to Q2 2020 Fiscal Highlights

Total revenue increased 54% to $26.8 million.

Same-store sales increased 126%.

Net new studio openings totaled 68 compared to 33.

Net new franchises sold totaled 554 compared to 100.

Reported income from operations of $3.1 million compared to $5.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to $10.7 million(1).



(1) Please refer to explanation of non-GAAP financial measure for Adjusted EBITDA.

Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Total revenue increased $9.4 million, or 54%, to $26.8 million from $17.5 million as compared to the second quarter last year.

Franchise revenue increased $8.5 million, or 71%, to $20.6 million from $12.1 million in the prior year period. The increase in franchise segment revenue was primarily driven by the increase in the number of franchises sold, as well as a one-time adjustment to revenue recognition related to a change in estimates of approximately $3.0 million. This adjustment is due to a change in estimates related to a subset of franchise contracts, whereby the company recognizes revenue on this subset of agreements consistent with revenue recognition for the remainder of the company’s franchise agreements.

Equipment revenue increased $0.9 million, or 16%, to $6.3 million from $5.4 million in the prior year period, driven by increased sales and deliveries of World Packs.

Gross profit increased to $21.6 million, compared to $13.2 million in the second quarter of last year. Gross profit margin was 80.6% for the quarter, a 490 basis points increase from the same period last year. The gross profit margin improvement was primarily driven by higher mix of franchise segment revenue.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $18.6 million, compared to $7.6 million in the second quarter last year. The increase in SG&A expense was primarily due to professional services and other one-time expenses as well as increased brand building investments.

Net loss was $30.5 million, compared to net income of $5.9 million in the second quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.7 million, compared to $10.0 million in the second quarter last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2021, the Company has approximately $18.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, and $255 million in total debt, net of unamortized financing costs.

In July 2021, the Company closed its initial public offering (“IPO”) and received net proceeds from the offering of approximately $279.0 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company used the proceeds from the offering to repay all $190.7 million of outstanding indebtedness, $25.0 million for the acquisition of certain assets of the Flywheel indoor cycling business, $2.4 million in cash bonuses to certain employees, and $2.5 million for expenses incurred with the IPO. In addition, at the time of the IPO closing, all outstanding shares of convertible preferred stock and outstanding convertible notes were converted into common stock.

Additionally, in August 2021, the underwriters in the Company’s IPO partially exercised an overallotment option to purchase an additional 307,889 shares of the Company’s common stock from the Company. The Company received $4.6 million in net proceeds from the purchase of the additional shares after deducting underwriting costs and commissions.

In August 2021, the Company entered into an amended and restated credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) which amended and restated the Secured Credit Agreement dated September 18, 2019. The Credit Agreement provided for a $90.0 million five-year senior secured revolved facility (“Facility”). The Credit Agreement also provides that, under certain circumstances, the Company may increase the aggregate principal amount of revolving commitments by an agreement amount of up to $35.0 million for a total aggregate commitment of up to $125.0 million. The proceeds from the Facility will be used for general corporate purposes.

Financial Outlook

For the year ending December 31, 2021, the Company expects the following, assuming there is no significant worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic that materially impacts performance, including prolonged studio closures or other mandated operational restrictions:

Full-year revenue between $132 million and $137 million.

Full-year new net franchises sold of 800 to 850.

Full-year new net franchise openings of 220 to 260.

Adjusted EBITDA between $50 million and $52 million.

Conference Call

About F45

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 3,900 unique functional training movements to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company’s global footprint.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release presents certain other supplemental financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, which is a measurement that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to management as it allows investors to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, make budgeting and capital allocation decisions, and compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted to exclude the impact of sales tax liability, transaction expenses, certain legal costs and settlements, COVID-19 concessions, growth and new market development expense as well as certain other items identified as affecting comparability, when applicable. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from our capital investments and intangible assets, as well as income taxes, which may not be comparable with other companies based on our tax structure. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently and, as a result the Company’s measures of Adjusted EBITDA, it may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Financial Metrics and Other Data

This press release includes several key financial metrics and other data used by the Company management in assessing the Company’s results of operations:

“Initial Studio Openings” means the number of studios that were determined to be first opened during such period. We classify an Initial Studio Opening to occur in the first month in which the studio first generates monthly revenue of at least $4,500. Initial Studio Openings are not adjusted downward for studios that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise.

“New Franchises Sold” means, for any specific period, the number of franchises sold during such period using the methodology set forth below for “Total Franchises Sold.”

“Open Studios” means the number of studios that were open for business as of a certain date. A studio may be classified as an Open Studio regardless of whether or not it generated minimum monthly revenue of $4,500. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant portion of our network was forced to temporarily close, which reduced the number of Open Studios. As studios re-open in accordance with state and local regulations, they are reflected in the Open Studios figures.

“Same store sales” means, for any reporting period, studio-level revenue generated by a comparable base of franchise studios, which we define as open studios that have been operating for more than 16 months.

“System-wide Sales” are defined as all payments made to our studios and includes payment for classes, apparel and other sales for a given period. We track System-wide Sales as an indication of the strength of our franchisee network.

“Total franchises sold” represents, as of any specified date, (i) the total number of signed franchise agreements in place as of such date for which an establishment fee has been paid and (ii) the total number of franchises committed in a multi-studio agreement in place as of such date for which an upfront payment has been made, in each case that have not been terminated. Each new franchise is included in the number of total franchises sold from the date on which such franchise first satisfies the condition in clause (i) or (ii) above, as applicable. total franchises sold includes franchise arrangements in all stages of development after signing a franchise agreement, and includes franchises with open studios. Franchises are removed from total franchises sold upon termination of the franchise agreement.

“Total Studios” as of any specified date, means the total cumulative Initial Studio Openings as of that date less cumulative permanent studio closures as of that date. Total Studios are not adjusted downward for studios that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise.

Forward-Looking Statements

F45’s financial outlook and other statements in this press release that refer to future plans and expectations are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” “or negatives of these words and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements that refer to or are based on estimates, forecasts, projections, uncertain events or assumptions, including statements relating to F45’s strategy, total addressable market and market opportunity, financial outlook, business plans, future macroeconomic conditions, future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and future products and services, also identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, F45 disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: our dependence on the operational and financial results of, and our relationships with, our franchisees and the success of their new and existing studios; our ability to protect our brand and reputation; our ability to identify, recruit and contract with a sufficient number of qualified franchisees; our ability to execute our growth strategy, including through development of new studios by new and existing franchisees; our ability to manage our growth and the associated strain on our resources; our ability to successfully integrate any acquisitions, or realize their anticipated benefits; the high level of competition in the health and fitness industry; economic, political and other risks associated with our international operations; changes to the industry in which we operate; our reliance on information systems and our and our franchisees’ ability to properly maintain the confidentiality and integrity of our data; the occurrence of cyber incidents or a deficiency in our cybersecurity protocols; our and our franchisees’ ability to attract and retain members; our and our franchisees’ ability to identify and secure suitable sites for new franchise studios; risks related to franchisees generally; our ability to obtain third-party licenses for the use of music to supplement our workouts; certain health and safety risks to members that arise while at our studios; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; risks associated with the use of social media platforms in our marketing; our ability to obtain and retain high-profile strategic partnership arrangements; our ability to comply with existing or future franchise laws and regulations; our ability to anticipate and satisfy consumer preferences and shifting views of health and fitness; our business model being susceptible to litigation; the increased expenses associated with being a public company; and additional factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Further, many of these factors are, and may continue to be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Detailed information regarding these and other factors that could affect F45’s business and results is included in F45’s SEC filings, including in the section titled “Risk Factors” in F45’s Final Prospectus dated July 14, 2021.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts and share data) June 30, 2021 (unaudited) December 31, 2020 (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,604 $ 28,967 Restricted cash 1,557 — Accounts receivable, net 12,683 9,582 Due from related parties 1,855 2,406 Inventories 6,380 4,485 Deferred costs 1,776 1,616 Prepaid expenses 3,795 2,891 Other current assets 8,456 2,452 Total current assets 53,106 52,399 Property and equipment, net 895 884 Deferred tax assets, net 6,940 7,096 Intangible assets, net 21,852 1,758 Deferred costs, net of current 11,834 11,215 Other long-term assets 12,331 5,165 Total assets $ 106,958 $ 78,517 Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 29,105 $ 18,657 Deferred revenue 10,457 3,783 Interest payable 143 250 Current portion of long-term debt 6,977 5,847 Income taxes payable 4,315 3,499 Total current liabilities 50,997 32,036 Deferred revenue, net of current 4,720 10,312 Long-term derivative liability 85,243 36,640 Long-term debt, net of current 248,354 236,186 Other long-term liabilities 26,464 4,890 Total liabilities 415,778 320,064 Commitments and contingencies Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 9,854,432 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 98,544 98,544 Stockholders’ deficit Common stock, $0.00005 par value; 29,281,514 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 11,456 11,456 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (886 ) (982 ) Accumulated deficit (243,215 ) (175,846 ) Less: Treasury stock (174,720 ) (174,720 ) Total stockholders' deficit (407,364 ) (340,091 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 106,958 $ 78,517

F45 Training Holdings, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (in thousands, except share amounts and share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Franchise (Related party: $50 and $137 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $100 and $234 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) $ 20,581 $ 12,061 $ 33,737 $ 25,699 Equipment and merchandise (Related party: $0 and $112 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $0 and $112 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 6,251 5,397 11,286 16,601 Total revenues 26,832 17,458 45,023 42,300 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of franchise revenue (Related party $0 and $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $0 and $12 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 1,462 1,410 2,676 4,594 Cost of equipment and merchandise (Related party:$1,203 and $265 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $2,144 and $1,316 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 3,739 2,832 6,920 9,163 Selling, general and administrative expenses 18,562 7,633 35,390 21,624 Total costs and operating expenses 23,763 11,875 44,986 35,381 Income (losses) from operations 3,069 5,583 37 6,919 Loss on derivative liabilities 23,098 — 48,603 — Interest expense, net 8,853 421 17,268 799 Other income, net 329 (2,258 ) 620 (577 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (29,211 ) 7,420 (66,454 ) 6,697 Provision for income taxes 1,313 1,552 915 1,562 Net (loss) income $ (30,524 ) $ 5,868 $ (67,369 ) $ 5,135 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap, net of tax 132 123 203 (727 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (74 ) (1,845 ) (106 ) (564 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (30,466 ) $ 4,146 $ (67,272 ) $ 3,844 Per share data: Net (loss) income per share Basic and diluted (1.04 ) 0.08 (2.30 ) 0.07 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 29,281,514 58,000,000 29,281,514 58,000,000

F45 Training Holdings Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited) 2020 (audited) Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (67,369 ) $ 5,135 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 130 216 Amortization of intangible assets 1,247 261 Amortization of deferred costs 725 685 Provision for inventories 149 — Accretion of debt discount 2,983 — Loss on derivative liabilities 48,603 — Paid in kind interest accrual 12,851 — Bad debt expense 3,514 1,917 Gain and loss on disposal of property and equipment 6 — Deferred income taxes — 13 Unrealized foreign currency transaction gains (losses) 185 (556 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Due from related parties 549 163 Accounts receivable, net (6,715 ) (2,576 ) Inventories (2,125 ) (3,001 ) Prepaid expenses (934 ) 172 Other current assets (3,722 ) (1,989 ) Deferred costs (1,280 ) (2,590 ) Other long-term assets (7,233 ) (2,499 ) Accounts payable 5,351 (1,410 ) Deferred revenue 3,912 (6,354 ) Interest payable (107 ) 171 Income tax payable 702 1,633 Other long-term liabilities 1,000 68 Net cash used in operating activities (7,579 ) (10,541 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (345 ) (302 ) Disposal of property and equipment 19 2 Purchases of intangible assets (576 ) (577 ) Net cash used in investing activities (902 ) (877 ) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings under revolving facility — 8,145 Repayments under term facility — (1,500 ) Repayment of 1st Lien Loan (2,625 ) — Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program loan — 2,065 Deferred offering costs — (440 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,625 ) 8,270 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 300 (291 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (10,806 ) (3,439 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 28,967 8,267 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 18,161 $ 4,828 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Income taxes paid $ — $ 632 Interest paid 1,109 600 Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing and investing activities: Liability assumed on intellectual property license agreement with FW SPV II LLC 20,790 — Intangible assets included in accounts payable and accrued expenses — 46 Deferred offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,248 1,531

REGIONAL SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Revenue Cost of revenue Gross profit Revenue Cost of revenue Gross profit United States: Franchise $ 11,741 $ 1,308 $ 10,433 $ 7,461 $ 1,158 $ 6,303 Equipment and merchandise 4,523 2,437 2,086 1,383 678 705 $ 16,264 $ 3,745 $ 12,519 $ 8,844 $ 1,836 $ 7,008 Australia: Franchise $ 4,420 $ 94 $ 4,326 $ 2,089 $ 173 $ 1,916 Equipment and merchandise 689 514 175 960 902 58 $ 5,109 $ 608 $ 4,501 $ 3,049 $ 1,075 $ 1,974 Rest of World: Franchise $ 4,420 $ 60 $ 4,360 $ 2,511 $ 80 $ 2,431 Equipment and merchandise 1,039 788 251 3,054 1,252 1,802 $ 5,459 $ 848 $ 4,611 $ 5,565 $ 1,332 $ 4,233 Consolidated: Franchise $ 20,581 $ 1,462 $ 19,119 $ 12,061 $ 1,411 $ 10,650 Equipment and merchandise 6,251 3,739 2,512 5,397 2,832 2,565 $ 26,832 $ 5,201 $ 21,631 $ 17,458 $ 4,243 $ 13,215

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Revenue Cost of revenue Gross profit Revenue Cost of revenue Gross profit United States: Franchise $ 18,756 $ 2,330 $ 16,426 $ 15,709 $ 4,089 $ 11,620 Equipment and merchandise 7,004 3,915 3,089 7,462 3,704 3,758 $ 25,760 $ 6,245 $ 19,515 $ 23,171 $ 7,793 $ 15,378 Australia: Franchise $ 7,709 $ 272 $ 7,437 $ 4,840 $ 332 $ 4,508 Equipment and merchandise 1,528 1,321 207 2,478 2,184 294 $ 9,237 $ 1,593 $ 7,644 $ 7,318 $ 2,516 $ 4,802 Rest of World: Franchise $ 7,272 $ 74 $ 7,198 $ 5,150 $ 174 $ 4,976 Equipment and merchandise 2,754 1,684 1,070 6,661 3,275 3,386 $ 10,026 $ 1,758 $ 8,268 $ 11,811 $ 3,449 $ 8,362 Consolidated: Franchise $ 33,737 $ 2,676 $ 31,061 $ 25,699 $ 4,595 $ 21,104 Equipment and merchandise 11,286 6,920 4,366 16,601 9,163 7,438 $ 45,023 $ 9,596 $ 35,427 $ 42,300 $ 13,758 $ 28,542

TOTAL FRANCHISES SOLD (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Year Ended December 31, 2020 U.S. Australia ROW Total U.S. Australia ROW Total U.S. Australia ROW Total Total Franchises Sold, beginning of period 941 676 630 2,247 826 653 480 1,959 814 643 435 1,892 New Franchises Sold, net(a) 438 109 7 554 20 14 66 100 117 36 199 352 Total Franchises Sold, end of period 1,379 785 637 2,801 846 667 546 2,059 931 679 634 2,244

TOTAL NUMBER OF STUDIOS (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Year Ended December 31, 2020 U.S. Australia ROW Total U.S. Australia ROW Total U.S. Australia ROW Total Total Studios, beginning of period 518 617 352 1,487 376 593 273 1,242 320 581 239 1,140 Initial Studio Openings, net 38 11 19 68 20 2 11 33 166 35 96 297 Total Studios, end of period 556 628 371 1,555 396 595 284 1,275 486 616 335 1,437

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (in thousands, except share amounts and share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net (loss) income (30,524 ) 5,868 (67,369 ) 5,135 Net interest expense 8,853 421 17,268 799 Provision for income taxes 1,313 1,552 915 1,562 Depreciation and amortization 1,173 249 1,377 477 Amortization of deferred costs 277 359 725 685 EBITDA (18,908 ) 8,449 (47,084 ) 8,658 Sales tax reserve 147 12 247 515 Transaction fees 1,749 1,214 3,331 2,656 Loss (gain) on derivative liability 23,098 — 48,603 — Certain legal costs and settlements 886 351 3,423 781 Forgiveness of loans to directors — — — — Recruitment 53 — 53 — Inventory write-off — — — — COVID concessions 1,851 — 4,333 — Relocation 183 — 252 30 Development costs 1,617 — 2,788 — Adjusted EBITDA 10,677 10,026 15,947 12,640

