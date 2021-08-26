Clover Health to Present at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on September 9, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America's underserved seniors, today announced that CEO Vivek Garipalli and President & CTO Andrew Toy will present at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from Clover Health's investor relations website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ . An archived replay of the presentation will be available from the same website for 12 months following the live presentation.