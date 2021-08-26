checkAd

Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021   

  • Shares of Aadi to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 27, 2021 under ticker symbol “AADI”
  • Concurrent $155 million PIPE financing is backed by leading life science investors led by Acuta Capital Partners and KVP Capital and included Avoro Capital Advisors; Avoro Ventures; Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners; BVF Partners, L.P.; Vivo Capital; Alta Bioequities, L.P.; Rock Springs Capital; RTW Investments, LP; Acorn Bioventures; and Serrado Capital LLC
  • Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $170 million as of merger close

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (“Aadi”) (Nasdaq: AADI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced the closing of its previously announced merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (previously traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under “ARPO”).

The combined, publicly traded company will focus on the advancement, expansion and commercialization of Aadi’s clinical stage pipeline, including Aadi’s lead program for its nanoparticle albumin-bound mTOR inhibitor, FYARRO (sirolimus albumin-bound nanoparticles for injectable suspension, nab-sirolimus ABI-009), an mTOR inhibitor bound to human albumin. Shares of the combined company, which is operating under the name Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will commence trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “AADI” on August 27, 2021.

Neil Desai, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of the new combined company, stated, “Today’s news represents an important inflection point for Aadi and the development of FYARRO.  The completion of the merger, and now becoming a public entity, allows us to take the next step toward commercialization of our pipeline. As we approach our PDUFA date for FYARRO for the treatment of patients with PEComa and prepare to initiate a registrational trial in patients with tumors harboring TSC1 and TSC2 inactivating alterations by year-end, we believe that we are optimally positioned, and look forward to advancing FYARRO to help patients with genetically-driven cancers.”

