iRhythm Technologies to Present at the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital healthcare solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference.



iRhythm’s management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com.