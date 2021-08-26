Bolt Biotherapeutics and Innovent Biologics Announce Collaboration to Develop Three New Oncology Boltbody ISAC Programs

Innovent will provide proprietary antibodies for selected tumor targets and Bolt will provide its proprietary Boltbody technology to create new immune-stimulating antibody conjugates (ISACs)





Innovent will pay Bolt an upfront payment and fund development through clinical proof of concept





Innovent has rights to all programs in Greater China, and both parties have options to participate in full development and commercialization for various regions



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, and Innovent Biologics, Inc. (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, today announced a drug research and development collaboration to develop three new anti-cancer therapeutic immune-stimulating antibody conjugate (ISAC) candidates.

The parties will leverage Innovent’s proprietary therapeutic antibody portfolio and discovery capability against undisclosed oncology targets in combination with Bolt’s advanced ISAC technology and myeloid biology expertise to create three new cancer treatments with the potential to provide significant benefit to patients. The Boltbody ISAC platform combines a tumor-targeting antibody, a stable, non-cleavable linker, and a proprietary immune stimulant. Boltbody ISACs unite the precision of antibody targeting with the power of innate and adaptive immune system response.

"Innovent is a leader in the development of innovative antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, with advanced research and development teams and an expanding commercial infrastructure in China. We look forward to collaborating with Innovent on the development of novel ISAC anti-cancer therapeutic candidates,” said Randall Schatzman, Ph.D., CEO of Bolt Bio. “Our preclinical and early clinical studies have demonstrated the safety and efficacy of the ISAC approach and the benefits of stimulating both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system in the fight against cancer.”