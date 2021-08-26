Varonis to Present at September Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:



The Wolfe Inaugural TMT Conference, which will be held on September 8-9, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 2:00 pm ET on September 8.

The Citi Global Technology Virtual Conference, which will be held on September 13-15, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 10:30 am ET on September 13.

The Jefferies Virtual Software Conference, which will be held on September 14-15, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 9:30 am ET on September 15.



The audio presentations will be webcast live and will be available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of Varonis' website at ir.varonis.com. The webcasts will be archived on the website for a limited time following the conferences.



