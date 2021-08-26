Pulmonx to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”) today announced the company will be participating in fireside chats at two upcoming virtual investor conferences. Pulmonx management is scheduled to participate in the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 7:00am PT / 10:00am ET and the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 1:15pm PT / 4:15pm ET.



Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the fireside chats on the “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/.