Microchip Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Day on November 8

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will host an Analyst and Investor Day on Monday November 8, 2021, commencing at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) and concluding at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The event will include information on Microchip’s long-term growth and business model targets, organic growth strategy, manufacturing/capacity strategy, capital allocation/capital return strategy, Company culture and corporate responsibility. Presenters will include Ganesh Moorthy, CEO, Steve Sanghi, Executive Chair, Eric Bjornholt, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of management.

Microchip currently plans to hold the event in New York city in person and in-person attendance will be by invitation only. The location for the event will be announced at a future date. We will switch to a virtual event if Covid-19 pandemic concerns support doing so. The live presentation of this event will be available via a webcast on the Investors page of Microchip’s website at www.microchip.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for a period of two weeks, concluding on November 22, 2021. A copy of the presentation materials will be posted to the Investors page of www.microchip.com immediately prior to the start of the event.

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risk factors set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve approximately 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com

Note: The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the USA and other countries.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
J. Eric Bjornholt – CFO.................................... (480) 792-7804





