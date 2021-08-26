Masonite International Corporation to Present Virtually at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced that Russ Tiejema, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.masonite.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the presentation.