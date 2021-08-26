checkAd

Wolverine Worldwide Provides Update on Actions to Optimize Capital Structure

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 22:15  |  30   |   |   

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) (the “Company”) today provided an update on actions it has taken to increase the liquidity and flexibility of its capital structure, primarily through the sale of $550 million of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”), which closed today. The Company used the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, together with borrowings under its amended senior credit facility, to redeem all of its outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes due 2026 and 6.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and to pay all related fees and expenses.

“The Company’s consistently strong cash flow over the last several years has resulted in a very healthy balance sheet,” said Mike Stornant, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “This performance, coupled with our positive outlook for the future, has allowed us to access the high-yield credit market at an opportune time and achieve a very favorable outcome. The recent bond refinancing actions will deliver annual interest expense savings of approximately $9.5 million that will benefit us immediately. The new notes also provide longer tenor. We are well positioned to continue to invest in driving profitable growth, especially for our fast-growing performance brands, led by Merrell, Saucony, and Sweaty Betty.”

ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE

Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, our products are designed to empower, engage and inspire our consumers every step of the way. The company’s portfolio includes Sweaty Betty, Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Hush Puppies, Wolverine, Keds, Chaco, Bates, HYTEST, and Stride Rite. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat and Harley-Davidson. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com or visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Seite 1 von 3
Wolverine World Wide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wolverine Worldwide Provides Update on Actions to Optimize Capital Structure Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) (the “Company”) today provided an update on actions it has taken to increase the liquidity and flexibility of its capital structure, primarily through the sale of $550 million of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
RKT CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Grupo Supervielle Reports 2Q21 Results
Equity Commonwealth Issues Open Letter to Monmouth Shareholders
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Files Lawsuit to Force Company to Allow Stockholders to Vote for ...
Facedrive Announces Transition Involving Senior Management And Board of Directors
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint in preventing COVID-19
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Wolverine Worldwide Announces Pricing of $550 Million of 4.000% Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Wolverine Worldwide Announces Offering of $550 Million of Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Hush Puppies & DSW Announce Exclusive Wholesale Partnership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Wolverine Worldwide Declares Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Wolverine Worldwide Acquires Women’s Activewear Brand Sweaty Betty
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Wolverine Worldwide Delivers Record Second-Quarter Revenue and Raises Full-Year Outlook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten