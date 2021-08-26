checkAd

Fortive Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 22:15  |  22   |   |   

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, payable on September 24, 2021 to common stockholders of record on September 10, 2021. Although Fortive expects to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, any subsequent declaration of dividends, including the amount, the record dates and the payment dates for any such future dividend payments, is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. Fortive’s strategic segments - Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions - include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The company’s businesses design, develop, service, manufacture, and market professional and engineered products, software, and services, building upon leading brand names, innovative technologies, and significant market positions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including the statements regarding the expected future timing of any dividend payments and the Company's expectations on paying dividends at any level in the future, and any other statements identified by their use of words like “expect,” or other words of similar meaning are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause dividend payments and dividend schedule to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, deterioration of or instability in the economy, the markets we serve, international trade policies and the financial markets, changes in trade relations with China, contractions or lower growth rates and cyclicality of markets we serve, competition, changes in industry standards and governmental regulations, our ability to recruit and retain key employees, our ability to successfully identify, consummate, integrate and realize the anticipated value of appropriate acquisitions and successfully complete divestitures and other dispositions, our ability to realize the intended benefits of our separation of Vontier, our ability to develop and successfully market new products, software, and services and expand into new markets, the potential for improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners, contingent liabilities relating to acquisitions and divestitures, impact of the phase out of LIBOR, impact of changes to tax laws, our compliance with applicable laws and regulations and changes in applicable laws and regulations, risks relating to international economic, political, legal, compliance and business factors, risks relating to potential impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, currency exchange rates, tax audits and changes in our tax rate and income tax liabilities, the impact of our debt obligations on our operations, litigation and other contingent liabilities including intellectual property and environmental, health and safety matters, our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights, risks relating to product, service or software defects, product liability and recalls, risks relating to product manufacturing, our relationships with and the performance of our channel partners, commodity costs and surcharges, our ability to adjust purchases and manufacturing capacity to reflect market conditions, reliance on sole sources of supply, security breaches or other disruptions of our information technology systems, adverse effects of restructuring activities, risk related to tax treatment of our separation of Vontier, impact of our indemnification obligation to Vontier, impact of changes to U.S. GAAP, labor matters, and disruptions relating to man-made and natural disasters. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Fortive does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Seite 1 von 2
Fortive Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortive Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, payable on September 24, 2021 to common …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
RKT CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Grupo Supervielle Reports 2Q21 Results
Equity Commonwealth Issues Open Letter to Monmouth Shareholders
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Files Lawsuit to Force Company to Allow Stockholders to Vote for ...
Facedrive Announces Transition Involving Senior Management And Board of Directors
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint in preventing COVID-19
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Lerne die Holding kennen, die seit 2001 satte 5-mal mehr Rendite als Berkshire Hathaway gebracht hat
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.07.21Fortive Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results; Raises 2021 Revenue, Operating Profit Margin and EPS Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten