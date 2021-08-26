VMware Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Results

“Our customers are evolving their strategies from a ‘cloud first’ to a ‘cloud smart’ philosophy where they are picking the right clouds and cloud services for the right workload, and turning to a multi-cloud environment,” said Raghu Raghuram, VMware CEO. “We are delivering the multi-cloud platform for all applications, enabling the digital innovation and enterprise control that our customers need to accelerate their businesses today and in the future.”

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022:

“We are pleased with our Q2 financial performance with Subscription and SaaS ARR increasing 26% year-over-year to $3.2 billion,” said Zane Rowe, executive vice president and CFO, VMware. “Our performance in Q2 reflects strong year-over-year product bookings growth in major categories, including our multi-cloud and modern applications businesses along with End-User Computing.”

Business Highlights & Strategic Announcements

VMware introduced VMware Anywhere Workspace, a solution that brings together VMware Workspace ONE, VMware SASE and VMware Carbon Black Cloud, empowering organizations to manage multi-modal employee experiences, better secure the distributed edge and automate the workspace.

VMware is working with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to enable a better and more secure collaboration experience for hybrid work environments. The effort will deliver interoperability between VMware Anywhere Workspace and the Zoom collaboration platform to further improve ease of use, application and network performance and security.

VMware and Vapor IO announced they are building a Multi-Cloud Services Grid that integrates the VMware Telco Cloud Platform with Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid platform, designed to greatly simplify and lower the costs of deploying distributed 5G systems and real-time applications.

Cohere Technologies and VMware are developing an open radio access network (O-RAN) solution to help communications service providers improve network and spectrum efficiencies and deliver new and differentiated services and experiences for their customers.

VMware announced expanded SaaS innovations to VMware Horizon, the company’s industry-leading virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform. These new capabilities will make it easier for IT organizations to manage Horizon deployments wherever they may be, on-premises or in the cloud.

VMware received further recognition from leading industry analysts: VMware was positioned as a Leader in “The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security Software As A Service, Q2 2021.” 1 IDC ranked VMware No. 1 in worldwide IT automation and configuration management (ITACM) 2020 Market Share. 2 IDC ranked VMware No. 1 in software-defined compute for 2020 market share. 3



Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

ARR represents the annualized value of our committed customer subscription and SaaS contracts as of the end of the reporting period, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms. For consumption-based offerings, ARR represents the annualized quarterly revenue based on revenue recognized for the current reporting period. We use ARR as one of our operating measures to assess the health and trajectory of our subscription and SaaS business. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and unearned revenue as ARR is a performance metric and is not intended to be a substitute for, or combined with, any of these items.

VMware, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 30, July 31, July 30, July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: License $ 738 $ 719 $ 1,384 $ 1,379 Subscription and SaaS 776 631 1,516 1,204 Services 1,624 1,525 3,232 3,026 Total revenue 3,138 2,875 6,132 5,609 Operating expenses(1): Cost of license revenue 37 35 75 74 Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue 170 132 327 258 Cost of services revenue 352 321 689 639 Research and development 775 679 1,483 1,344 Sales and marketing 1,023 897 1,981 1,814 General and administrative 256 277 492 523 Realignment — — 1 4 Operating income 525 534 1,084 953 Investment income 1 1 1 7 Interest expense (49 ) (55 ) (99 ) (104 ) Other income (expense), net 3 15 (19 ) 8 Income before income tax 480 495 967 864 Income tax provision 69 48 131 31 Net income $ 411 $ 447 $ 836 $ 833 Net income per weighted-average share, basic for Classes A and B $ 0.98 $ 1.06 $ 1.99 $ 1.99 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Classes A and B $ 0.97 $ 1.06 $ 1.98 $ 1.97 Weighted-average shares, basic for Classes A and B 419,355 420,031 419,235 419,208 Weighted-average shares, diluted for Classes A and B 422,802 423,050 422,419 422,428 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of license revenue $ — $ — $ 1 $ 1 Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue 5 5 11 9 Cost of services revenue 24 26 49 48 Research and development 150 132 277 257 Sales and marketing 81 88 153 159 General and administrative 33 42 64 91

VMware, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) July 30, January 29, 2021 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,855 $ 4,692 Short-term investments 82 23 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4 and $5 1,718 1,929 Due from related parties, net 915 1,438 Other current assets 604 530 Total current assets 9,174 8,612 Property and equipment, net 1,373 1,334 Other assets 2,678 2,697 Deferred tax assets 5,785 5,781 Intangible assets, net 856 993 Goodwill 9,598 9,599 Total assets $ 29,464 $ 29,016 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 220 $ 131 Accrued expenses and other 2,176 2,382 Unearned revenue 5,879 5,873 Total current liabilities 8,275 8,386 Note payable to Dell 270 270 Long-term debt 4,721 4,717 Unearned revenue 4,459 4,441 Income tax payable 768 805 Operating lease liabilities 912 891 Other liabilities 439 455 Total liabilities 19,844 19,965 Contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 2,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 111,753 and 112,082 shares 1 1 Class B convertible common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 307,222 shares 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 1,716 1,985 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3 ) (5 ) Retained earnings 7,903 7,067 Total stockholders’ equity 9,620 9,051 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,464 $ 29,016

VMware, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 30, July 31, July 30, July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 411 $ 447 $ 836 $ 833 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 275 252 544 496 Stock-based compensation 293 293 555 565 Deferred income taxes, net 17 (98 ) (31 ) (196 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities, net (1 ) — 34 (6 ) (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets, revaluation and impairment, net 2 1 3 7 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 8 — 8 Other 2 2 4 (2 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (189 ) (432 ) 206 (79 ) Other current assets and other assets (229 ) (173 ) (390 ) (345 ) Due to/from related parties, net (162 ) (130 ) 522 560 Accounts payable 5 21 70 11 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 412 455 (218 ) 207 Income taxes payable (110 ) (66 ) (29 ) (51 ) Unearned revenue 138 139 24 86 Net cash provided by operating activities 864 719 2,130 2,094 Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (87 ) (76 ) (157 ) (163 ) Sales of investments in equity securities 26 — 34 — Purchases of strategic investments (6 ) (6 ) (7 ) (11 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets 1 18 1 21 Business combinations, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible assets (6 ) (296 ) (15 ) (335 ) Net cash used in investing activities (72 ) (360 ) (144 ) (488 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 8 36 139 142 Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — (5 ) — 1,979 Repayment of current portion of long-term debt — (1,257 ) — (1,257 ) Repurchase of common stock (358 ) (130 ) (729 ) (311 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (186 ) (161 ) (242 ) (276 ) Payment to acquire non-controlling interests — (91 ) — (91 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (537 ) (1,609 ) (834 ) 185 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — 1 — — Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 255 (1,249 ) 1,152 1,791 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 5,667 6,071 4,770 3,031 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 5,922 $ 4,822 $ 5,922 $ 4,822 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 50 $ 17 $ 97 $ 91 Cash paid for taxes, net 166 206 204 282 Non-cash items: Changes in capital additions, accrued but not paid $ 8 $ (1 ) $ 11 $ (7 )

VMware, Inc. GROWTH IN REVENUE PLUS SEQUENTIAL CHANGE IN UNEARNED REVENUE (in millions) (unaudited) Growth in Total Revenue Plus Sequential Change in Unearned Revenue Three Months Ended July 30, July 31, 2021 2020 Total revenue, as reported $ 3,138 $ 2,875 Sequential change in unearned revenue(1) 138 167 Total revenue plus sequential change in unearned revenue $ 3,276 $ 3,042 Change (%) over prior year, as reported 8 % Growth in License and Subscription and SaaS Revenue Plus Sequential Change in Unearned License and Subscription and SaaS Revenue Three Months Ended July 30, July 31, 2021 2020 Total license and subscription and SaaS revenue, as reported $ 1,514 $ 1,350 Sequential change in unearned license and subscription and SaaS revenue(2) 148 36 Total license and subscription and SaaS revenue plus sequential change in unearned license and subscription and SaaS revenue $ 1,662 $ 1,386 Change (%) over prior year, as reported 20 %

(1) Consists of the change in total unearned revenue from the preceding quarter. Total unearned revenue consists of current and non-current unearned revenue amounts presented in the consolidated balance sheets. (2) Consists of the change in unearned license and subscription and SaaS revenue from the preceding quarter.

REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS (in millions) (unaudited) Growth in Remaining Performance Obligations July 30, July 31, 2021 2020 Remaining performance obligations(3) $ 11,201 $ 10,335 Change (%) over prior year 8 % Remaining performance obligations, current(4) $ 6,249 $ 5,625 Change (%) over prior year 11 %

(3) Remaining performance obligations represent the aggregate amount of the transaction price in contracts allocated to performance obligations not delivered, or partially undelivered, as of the end of the reporting period. Remaining performance obligations include unearned revenue, multi-year contracts with future installment payments and certain unfulfilled orders against accepted customer contracts at the end of any given period. (4) Current remaining performance obligations represent the amount expected to be recognized as revenue over the next twelve months.

VMware, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL UNEARNED REVENUE SCHEDULE (in millions) (unaudited) July 30, April 30, January 29, October 30, July 31, May 1, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Unearned revenue as reported: License $ 20 $ 16 $ 15 $ 11 $ 11 $ 15 Subscription and SaaS 2,208 2,064 1,998 1,596 1,619 1,579 Services Software maintenance 6,916 6,957 7,092 6,574 6,696 6,611 Professional services 1,194 1,163 1,209 1,054 1,059 1,013 Total unearned revenue $ 10,338 $ 10,200 $ 10,314 $ 9,235 $ 9,385 $ 9,218

VMware, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the Three Months Ended July 30, 2021 (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Employer Payroll Taxes on Employee Stock Transactions Intangible Amortization Acquisition, Disposition and Other Items Tax Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP As Adjusted(2) Operating expenses: Cost of license revenue $ 37 — — (10 ) — — $ 27 Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue $ 170 (5 ) — (43 ) — — $ 121 Cost of services revenue $ 352 (24 ) (1 ) — — — $ 326 Research and development $ 775 (150 ) (1 ) (2 ) — — $ 622 Sales and marketing $ 1,023 (81 ) (3 ) (22 ) — — $ 919 General and administrative $ 256 (33 ) (1 ) — (23 ) — $ 199 Operating income $ 525 293 6 77 23 — $ 924 Operating margin(2) 16.7 % 9.3 % 0.2 % 2.4 % 0.7 % — 29.4 % Other income (expense), net(3) $ 3 — — — 1 — $ 4 Income before income tax $ 480 293 6 77 24 — $ 880 Income tax provision $ 69 71 $ 141 Tax rate(2) 14.4 % 16.0 % Net income $ 411 293 6 77 24 (71 ) $ 739 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Classes A and B(2)(4) $ 0.97 $ 0.69 $ 0.02 $ 0.18 $ 0.06 $ (0.17 ) $ 1.75

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses, changes to our corporate structure and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Operating margin, tax rate and net income per weighted average share information are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Non-GAAP adjustment to other income (expense), net includes gains or losses on investments in equity securities, whether realized or unrealized. (4) Calculated based upon 422,802 diluted weighted-average shares for Classes A and B.

VMware, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the Three Months Ended July 31, 2020 (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Employer Payroll Taxes on Employee Stock Transactions Intangible Amortization Acquisition, Disposition and Other Items Tax Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP As Adjusted(2) Operating expenses: Cost of license revenue $ 35 — — (9 ) — — $ 25 Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue $ 132 (5 ) — (48 ) — — $ 79 Cost of services revenue $ 321 (26 ) — — — — $ 294 Research and development $ 679 (132 ) (1 ) — (1 ) — $ 545 Sales and marketing $ 897 (88 ) (3 ) (24 ) — — $ 784 General and administrative $ 277 (42 ) — — (37 ) — $ 198 Operating income $ 534 293 4 81 38 — $ 950 Operating margin(2) 18.6 % 10.2 % 0.1 % 2.8 % 1.3 % — 33.0 % Other income (expense), net(3) $ 15 — — — 1 — $ 16 Income before income tax $ 495 293 4 81 39 — $ 912 Income tax provision $ 48 98 $ 146 Tax rate(2) 9.8 % 16.0 % Net income $ 447 293 4 81 39 (98 ) $ 766 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Classes A and B(2)(4) $ 1.06 $ 0.69 $ 0.01 $ 0.19 $ 0.09 $ (0.23 ) $ 1.81

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses, changes to our corporate structure and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Operating margin, tax rate and net income per weighted average share information are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Non-GAAP adjustment to other income (expense), net includes gains or losses on investments in equity securities, whether realized or unrealized. (4) Calculated based upon 423,050 diluted weighted-average shares for Classes A and B.

VMware, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the Six Months Ended July 30, 2021 (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Employer Payroll Taxes on Employee Stock Transactions Intangible Amortization Realignment Charges Acquisition, Disposition and Other Items Tax Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP As Adjusted(2) Operating expenses: Cost of license revenue $ 75 (1 ) — (20 ) — — — $ 54 Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue $ 327 (11 ) — (85 ) — — — $ 231 Cost of services revenue $ 689 (49 ) (1 ) — — — — $ 639 Research and development $ 1,483 (277 ) (1 ) (4 ) — — — $ 1,200 Sales and marketing $ 1,981 (153 ) (4 ) (45 ) — — — $ 1,779 General and administrative $ 492 (64 ) (1 ) — — (45 ) — $ 383 Realignment $ 1 — — — (1 ) — — $ — Operating income $ 1,084 555 7 154 1 45 — $ 1,846 Operating margin(2) 17.7 % 9.1 % 0.1 % 2.5 % — % 0.7 % — 30.1 % Other income (expense), net(3) $ (19 ) — — — — 36 — $ 17 Income before income tax $ 967 555 7 154 1 81 — $ 1,765 Income tax provision $ 131 152 $ 282 Tax rate(2) 13.5 % 16.0 % Net income $ 836 555 7 154 1 81 (152 ) $ 1,483 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Classes A and B(2)(4) $ 1.98 $ 1.31 $ 0.02 $ 0.36 $ — $ 0.19 $ (0.36 ) $ 3.51

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses, changes to our corporate structure and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Operating margin, tax rate and net income per weighted average share information are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Non-GAAP adjustment to other income (expense), net includes gains or losses on investments in equity securities, whether realized or unrealized. (4) Calculated based upon 422,419 diluted weighted-average shares for Classes A and B.

VMware, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the Six Months Ended July 31, 2020 (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Employer Payroll Taxes on Employee Stock Transactions Intangible Amortization Realignment Charges Acquisition, Disposition and Other Items Tax Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP As Adjusted(2) Operating expenses: Cost of license revenue $ 74 (1 ) — (21 ) — — — $ 52 Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue $ 258 (9 ) — (89 ) — — — $ 160 Cost of services revenue $ 639 (48 ) (1 ) (1 ) — — — $ 589 Research and development $ 1,344 (257 ) (1 ) (1 ) — (1 ) — $ 1,085 Sales and marketing $ 1,814 (159 ) (3 ) (49 ) — (2 ) — $ 1,600 General and administrative $ 523 (91 ) (1 ) — — (76 ) — $ 355 Realignment $ 4 — — — (4 ) — — $ — Operating income $ 953 565 6 161 4 79 — $ 1,768 Operating margin(2) 17.0 % 10.1 % 0.1 % 2.9 % 0.1 % 1.4 % — 31.5 % Other income (expense), net(3) $ 8 — — — — (6 ) — $ 3 Income before income tax $ 864 565 6 161 4 73 — $ 1,674 Income tax provision $ 31 237 $ 268 Tax rate(2) 3.5 % 16.0 % Net income $ 833 565 6 161 4 73 (237 ) $ 1,406 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Classes A and B(2)(4) $ 1.97 $ 1.34 $ 0.01 $ 0.38 $ 0.01 $ 0.17 $ (0.56 ) $ 3.33

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses, changes to our corporate structure and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Operating margin, tax rate and net income per weighted average share information are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Non-GAAP adjustment to other income (expense), net includes gains or losses on investments in equity securities, whether realized or unrealized. (4) Calculated based upon 422,428 diluted weighted-average shares for Classes A and B.

VMware, Inc. REVENUE BY TYPE (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 30, July 31, July 30, July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: License $ 738 $ 719 $ 1,384 $ 1,379 Subscription and SaaS 776 631 1,516 1,204 Total license and subscription and SaaS 1,514 1,350 2,900 2,583 Services: Software maintenance 1,336 1,270 2,657 2,515 Professional services 288 255 575 511 Total services 1,624 1,525 3,232 3,026 Total revenue $ 3,138 $ 2,875 $ 6,132 $ 5,609 Percentage of revenue: License 23.5 % 25.0 % 22.6 % 24.6 % Subscription and SaaS 24.7 % 22.0 % 24.7 % 21.4 % Total license and subscription and SaaS 48.2 % 47.0 % 47.3 % 46.0 % Services: Software maintenance 42.6 % 44.2 % 43.3 % 44.8 % Professional services 9.2 % 8.8 % 9.4 % 9.2 % Total services 51.8 % 53.0 % 52.7 % 54.0 % Total revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

VMware, Inc. REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 30, July 31, July 30, July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: United States $ 1,539 $ 1,439 $ 3,005 $ 2,802 International 1,599 1,436 3,127 2,807 Total revenue $ 3,138 $ 2,875 $ 6,132 $ 5,609 Percentage of revenue: United States 49.1 % 50.0 % 49.0 % 50.0 % International 50.9 % 50.0 % 51.0 % 50.0 % Total revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

VMware, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOWS (A NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE) (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 30, July 31, July 30, July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP cash flows from operating activities $ 864 $ 719 $ 2,130 $ 2,094 Capital expenditures (87 ) (76 ) (157 ) (163 ) Free cash flows $ 777 $ 643 $ 1,973 $ 1,931

