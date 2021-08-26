Gap Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

Gap Inc . (NYSE: GPS), a portfolio of purpose-led, billion-dollar lifestyle brands including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta, and the largest specialty apparel company in the U.S., reported second quarter fiscal year 2021 diluted earnings per share of $0.67. Excluding charges primarily associated with strategic changes to its operating model in Europe, adjusted earnings per share were $0.70. The company raised its full year reported diluted earnings per share guidance to be in the range of $1.90 to $2.05, and $2.10 to $2.25 on an adjusted basis.

"Our talented teams delivered our highest second quarter net sales in over a decade. Our strategy is driving growth as evidenced by continued strength at Old Navy and Athleta, Gap Brand’s second consecutive quarter of positive 2-year comparable sales in North America, and momentum gaining at Banana Republic. Stepped-up marketing investments, improved brand management, and technology enhancements are paying off as our brand power cuts through,” said Sonia Syngal, CEO, Gap Inc. “I look forward to our Integrated Loyalty Program and Old Navy's inclusive shopping experience, BODEQUALITY, taking hold in the back half, both key components of our Power Plan 2023, and important drivers of long-term sustainable growth.”

Due to the impact of COVID-related store closures last year, financial comparisons for the quarter are being made primarily against 2019. Financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019 can be found in the tables at the end of this press release.

This press release includes the non-GAAP measures free cash flow, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted earnings per share. Please see the reconciliation of these measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the tables at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2021 Net Sales Results

The company’s second quarter fiscal year 2021 net sales of $4.2 billion were up 5% compared to 2019.

Strategic permanent store closures and the recent divestures of the Janie & Jack and Intermix businesses reduced net sales by approximately 8% versus 2019. In addition, the company estimates that COVID-related closures in markets outside of the U.S. resulted in approximately 2% of sales decline versus 2019.

Comparable sales were up 3% year-over-year, and up 12% versus 2019. The comparable sales calculation reflects online sales and comparable sales days for stores that were open on the same days in both the current and prior comparable period.

Net sales by brand for the second quarter were as follows:

Old Navy Global: Net Sales were up 21% versus 2019, with Old Navy maintaining its position as the #2 apparel brand in the U.S. 1 Comparable sales were flat to last year and up 18% versus 2019. A strong consumer response to the loyalty launch drove customer acquisition, propelling Old Navy's customer file to an all-time high in the quarter. As Fall approaches, the brand is leveraging its position as the #2 Kids & Baby brand this back-to-school season. 1 In addition, category expansion, including the brand’s recent inclusive sizing launch, BODEQUALITY, demonstrates the brand’s focus on the Democracy of Style and positions Old Navy as one of the largest retailers to address the full size-range within the $120 billion women's apparel market.

Net Sales were up 21% versus 2019, with Old Navy maintaining its position as the #2 apparel brand in the U.S. Comparable sales were flat to last year and up 18% versus 2019. A strong consumer response to the loyalty launch drove customer acquisition, propelling Old Navy's customer file to an all-time high in the quarter. As Fall approaches, the brand is leveraging its position as the #2 Kids & Baby brand this back-to-school season. In addition, category expansion, including the brand’s recent inclusive sizing launch, BODEQUALITY, demonstrates the brand’s focus on the Democracy of Style and positions Old Navy as one of the largest retailers to address the full size-range within the $120 billion women's apparel market. Gap Global: Net Sales declined 10% versus 2019, with permanent store closures resulting in an estimated 14% sales decline, and international COVID-closures driving an estimated 1% decline on a 2-year basis. Global comparable sales declined 5% year-over-year and increased 3% versus 2019. In North America, comparable sales growth of 12% on a 2-year basis was led by strength in key categories, including sleep, active and fleece. Gap’s Partner to Amplify strategy progressed during the quarter as the Gap Home partnership with Walmart launched, reaching millions of Walmart customers. Additionally, the brand completed the first Yeezy Gap Presale with the Round Jacket generating a strong response with 75% of pre-order customers being new to the brand.

Net Sales declined 10% versus 2019, with permanent store closures resulting in an estimated 14% sales decline, and international COVID-closures driving an estimated 1% decline on a 2-year basis. Global comparable sales declined 5% year-over-year and increased 3% versus 2019. In North America, comparable sales growth of 12% on a 2-year basis was led by strength in key categories, including sleep, active and fleece. Gap’s Partner to Amplify strategy progressed during the quarter as the Gap Home partnership with Walmart launched, reaching millions of Walmart customers. Additionally, the brand completed the first Yeezy Gap Presale with the Round Jacket generating a strong response with 75% of pre-order customers being new to the brand. Banana Republic Global: Net Sales declined 15% versus 2019, with permanent store closures resulting in an estimated 10% sales decline, and international COVID-closures driving an estimated 1% decline on a 2-year basis. Comparable sales were up 41% year-over-year and down 5% versus 2019. Both net sales and comparable sales reflected meaningful improvement from the first quarter of 2021. Strong execution and product assortment drove brand relevance resulting in lower discounting. Moving into Fall, the brand will focus on bringing affordable luxury to consumers through an enhanced site and store experience.

Net Sales declined 15% versus 2019, with permanent store closures resulting in an estimated 10% sales decline, and international COVID-closures driving an estimated 1% decline on a 2-year basis. Comparable sales were up 41% year-over-year and down 5% versus 2019. Both net sales and comparable sales reflected meaningful improvement from the first quarter of 2021. Strong execution and product assortment drove brand relevance resulting in lower discounting. Moving into Fall, the brand will focus on bringing affordable luxury to consumers through an enhanced site and store experience. Athleta: Net Sales were up 35% versus 2019. Comparable sales grew 13% year-over-year and 27% versus 2019. Performance Lifestyle products performed well as customers went back to work and engaged in more activities while still valuing comfort. Inclusive sizing, which launched last quarter, continues to perform well, building deep customer loyalty. Additionally, partnerships with world-class athletes resulted in increased brand awareness, which now sits at 33% according to YouGov. The brand looks to build on the success of the second quarter with its launch of AthletaWell, an immersive digital platform designed to build loyalty, engagement and a community of empowered women. In addition, following next week’s launch of Athleta online in Canada, the brand will soon be opening stores in Toronto and Vancouver.

Gap Inc. second quarter online sales grew 65% versus the second quarter of 2019 and represented 33% of the total business. Store sales declined 11% versus the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to 11 points of impact from divestitures and strategic closures and an estimated 2 point decline due to COVID-closures outside of the U.S.

Second Quarter 2021 Additional Results:

Compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019:

Gross profit: $1.82 billion, an increase of $267 million or 17%.

$1.82 billion, an increase of $267 million or 17%. Gross margin: 43.3%, an increase of 440 basis points. Key drivers were: Rent, Occupancy and Depreciation (ROD) leverage of 330 basis points primarily related to online growth, store closures and renegotiated rent. Merchandise margin expanded 110 basis points due to strong product acceptance and lower discounting, offsetting approximately 130 basis points in higher shipping costs related to strong growth in the company’s online business.

43.3%, an increase of 440 basis points. Key drivers were: Operating Expenses: Reported operating expenses were $1.4 billion or 33.6 % of net sales. Costs primarily related to changes in the company’s European operating model resulted in charges of $19 million. Adjusted operating expenses for the quarter were $1.4 billion or 33.1% of net sales, an increase of 260 basis points versus 2019 adjusted operating expenses. Store expense leverage of approximately 150 basis points helped to partially offset investments in demand generation, such as marketing, which drove an increase of 230 basis points versus 2019. Additionally, compensation costs increased approximately 200 basis points compared to 2019 due to improved performance. Please see the reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses, a non-GAAP financial measure, from the GAAP financial measure in the tables at the end of this press release.

Reported operating expenses were $1.4 billion or 33.6 of net sales. Costs primarily related to changes in the company’s European operating model resulted in charges of $19 million. Adjusted operating expenses for the quarter were $1.4 billion or 33.1% of net sales, an increase of 260 basis points versus 2019 adjusted operating expenses. Store expense leverage of approximately 150 basis points helped to partially offset investments in demand generation, such as marketing, which drove an increase of 230 basis points versus 2019. Additionally, compensation costs increased approximately 200 basis points compared to 2019 due to improved performance. Please see the reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses, a non-GAAP financial measure, from the GAAP financial measure in the tables at the end of this press release. Operating Margin: Second quarter operating margin was 9.7 %. Adjusted operating margin was 10.2%, up 190 basis points versus 2019’s second quarter adjusted operating margin. Please see the reconciliation of adjusted operating margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, from the GAAP financial measure in the tables at the end of this press release.

Second quarter operating margin was 9.7 Adjusted operating margin was 10.2%, up 190 basis points versus 2019’s second quarter adjusted operating margin. Please see the reconciliation of adjusted operating margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, from the GAAP financial measure in the tables at the end of this press release. Tax Rate: The effective tax rate for the second quarter was 28%.

The effective tax rate for the second quarter was 28%. Shares Outstanding : The company ended the quarter with 376 million shares outstanding.

: The company ended the quarter with 376 million shares outstanding. Earnings Per Share : Diluted earnings per share were $0.67. Excluding charges primarily related to changes in the company’s European operating model, adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.70. Please see the reconciliation of adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, from the GAAP financial measure in the table at the end of this press release.

: Diluted earnings per share were $0.67. Excluding charges primarily related to changes in the company’s European operating model, adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.70. Please see the reconciliation of adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, from the GAAP financial measure in the table at the end of this press release. Dividends and Share Repurchases : In the second quarter, the company paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. In addition, the company repurchased $55 million of shares in the quarter, as part of its plan to repurchase up to a total of $200 million of shares in fiscal year 2021.

: In the second quarter, the company paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. In addition, the company repurchased $55 million of shares in the quarter, as part of its plan to repurchase up to a total of $200 million of shares in fiscal year 2021. Inventory: Ending inventory was up 2% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Versus the second quarter of 2019, inventory was down 2%.

Ending inventory was up 2% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Versus the second quarter of 2019, inventory was down 2%. Cash Flow : The company ended the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 with $2.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. Year-to-date free cash flow, defined as net cash from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, was $523 million. Please see the reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, from the GAAP financial measure in the tables at the end of this press release.

: The company ended the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 with $2.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. Year-to-date free cash flow, defined as net cash from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, was $523 million. Please see the reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, from the GAAP financial measure in the tables at the end of this press release. Capital Expenditures : Fiscal year-to-date capital expenditures were $269 million.

: Fiscal year-to-date capital expenditures were $269 million. Real Estate: The company ended the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 with 3,494 store locations in over 40 countries, of which 2,937 were company operated.

2021 Outlook

The company raised its reported full-year diluted earnings per share guidance to be in the range of $1.90 to $2.05. This outlook reflects charges incurred related to the divestiture of the Janie & Jack and Intermix businesses, as well as estimated charges related to strategic changes in the company’s European business. Excluding these charges, full year earnings per share on an adjusted basis are expected to be in the range of $2.10 to $2.25. The company’s full year outlook reflects the impact of expected headwinds in its global supply chain, potential inflationary pressures, and current COVID environment. The company continues to leverage the scale and strength of its advantaged platform to navigate through near-term volatility.

Net Sales: The company now expects net sales growth for fiscal year 2021 to be about 30% versus 2020. This outlook reflects lost revenue related to the company’s decision to change its European operating model, as well as the completed divestitures of its Janie & Jack and Intermix businesses.

Operating Margin: Reported operating margin is expected to be approximately 7.0%. Adjusted operating margin guidance has been increased to about 7.5%, representing accelerated progress toward the company’s objective of achieving a 10% operating margin by the end of 2023.

Effective Tax Rate: The company expects its fiscal year 2021 reported effective tax rate to be about 25%. Excluding the impact of divestiture activity and estimated charges related to strategic changes in its European business, the company expects its adjusted effective tax rate to be about 26%.

Inventory: The company expects third quarter inventory levels to be up mid-single digits relative to the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Capital Expenditures: The company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $800 million in fiscal year 2021. Consistent with the company’s Power Plan 2023 strategy, capital spending will primarily support higher-return projects including digital, loyalty, and supply chain capacity projects along with investment in store growth for Old Navy and Athleta.

Real Estate: The company continues to expect to open about 30-40 Old Navy and 20-30 Athleta stores in 2021, as well as close approximately 75 Gap and Banana Republic stores in North America.

"Our strong second quarter performance, demand for our purpose-led, billion-dollar lifestyle brands, and ongoing strength of the customer gives us confidence to raise our sales and earnings outlook for the second consecutive quarter," said Katrina O’Connell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gap Inc. “As we fuel profitable growth for the back half and beyond, we are focused on strategic expansion of addressable markets to take share, building customer lifetime value and launching new initiatives to digitally transform Gap Inc. for the future."

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2020 net sales were $13.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

1 The NPD Group / Consumer Tracking Service / U.S. Dollar Share, 3 months ending July 2021

The Gap, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS UNAUDITED ($ in millions) July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 August 3, 2019 (a) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,375 $ 2,188 $ 1,177 Short-term investments 337 25 294 Merchandise inventory 2,281 2,242 2,326 Other current assets 1,201 882 770 Total current assets 6,194 5,337 4,567 Property and equipment, net 2,897 2,895 3,141 Operating lease assets 3,975 4,689 5,807 Other long-term assets 693 795 528 Total assets $ 13,759 $ 13,716 $ 14,043 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 1,583 1,629 1,246 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,252 1,124 908 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 789 856 946 Income taxes payable 27 40 34 Total current liabilities 3,651 3,649 3,134 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 2,220 2,212 1,249 Long-term operating lease liabilities 4,348 5,179 5,644 Other long-term liabilities 520 423 391 Total long-term liabilities 7,088 7,814 7,284 Total stockholders' equity 3,020 2,253 3,625 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,759 $ 13,716 $ 14,043

____________________ (a) Second quarter of fiscal 2019 information provided for comparability.

The Gap, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS UNAUDITED 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended ($ and shares in millions except per share amounts) July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 August 3, 2019 (a) July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 August 3, 2019 (a) Net sales $ 4,211 $ 3,275 $ 4,005 $ 8,202 $ 5,382 $ 7,711 Cost of goods sold and occupancy expenses 2,388 2,126 2,449 4,749 3,965 4,811 Gross profit 1,823 1,149 1,556 3,453 1,417 2,900 Operating expenses 1,414 1,076 1,274 2,804 2,588 2,302 Operating income (loss) 409 73 282 649 (1,171 ) 598 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 58 - - 58 - Interest, net 50 56 11 103 71 25 Income (loss) before income taxes 359 (41 ) 271 546 (1,300 ) 573 Income taxes 101 21 103 122 (306 ) 178 Net income (loss) $ 258 $ (62 ) $ 168 $ 424 $ (994 ) $ 395 Weighted-average number of shares - basic 378 374 378 377 373 378 Weighted-average number of shares - diluted 386 374 379 385 373 380 Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 0.68 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.44 $ 1.12 $ (2.66 ) $ 1.04 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.67 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.44 $ 1.10 $ (2.66 ) $ 1.04

____________________ (a) Second quarter and first half of fiscal 2019 information provided for comparability.

The Gap, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS UNAUDITED 26 Weeks Ended ($ in millions) July 31,

2021 (a) August 1,

2020 (a) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 424 $ (994 ) Depreciation and amortization 244 256 Impairment of operating lease assets 6 361 Impairment of store assets 1 127 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 58 Loss on divestiture activity 59 - Change in merchandise inventory 156 (91 ) Other, net (98 ) 196 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 792 (87 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (269 ) (208 ) Purchases of short-term investments (427 ) (59 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments 500 325 Net cash paid for divestiture activity (21 ) - Other - 2 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (217 ) 60 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility - 500 Payments for revolving credit facility - (500 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - 2,250 Payments to extinguish debt - (1,307 ) Payments for debt issuance costs - (61 ) Proceeds from issuances under share-based compensation plans 41 12 Withholding tax payments related to vesting of stock units (32 ) (8 ) Repurchases of common stock (55 ) - Cash dividends paid (137 ) - Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (183 ) 886 Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1 ) 1 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 391 860 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,016 1,381 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,407 $ 2,241

____________________ (a) For the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2020, total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash includes $32 million and $53 million, respectively, of restricted cash recorded in other current assets and other long-term assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.

The Gap, Inc. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED FREE CASH FLOW Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe free cash flow is an important metric because it represents a measure of how much cash a company has available for discretionary and non-discretionary items after the deduction of capital expenditures as we require regular capital expenditures including technology improvements to automate processes, engage with customers, and optimize our supply chain in addition to building and maintaining stores. We use this metric internally, as we believe our sustained ability to generate free cash flow is an important driver of value creation. However, this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to supersede or replace our GAAP results. 26 Weeks Ended ($ in millions) July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 792 $ (87 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (269 ) (208 ) Free cash flow $ 523 $ (295 )

The Gap, Inc. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED ADJUSTED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS METRICS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2021 The following adjusted statement of operations metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are provided to enhance visibility into the Company's underlying results for the period excluding the impact of a loss on divestiture activity and strategic changes related to our operating model in Europe. Management believes that excluding certain items from statement of operations metrics that are not part of the Company's core operations provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of results against past and future years. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to supersede or replace the GAAP measures. ($ in millions)



13 Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 Operating

Expenses Operating

Expenses as a

% of Net Sales Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Taxes Net

Income Earnings per

Share -

Diluted (c) GAAP metrics, as reported $ 1,414 33.6 % $ 409 9.7 % $ 101 $ 258 $ 0.67 Adjustments for: Strategic actions in Europe (a) (16 ) (0.4 )% 16 0.4 % 4 12 0.03 Loss on divestiture activity (b) (3 ) (0.1 )% 3 0.1 % 1 2 0.01 Non-GAAP metrics $ 1,395 33.1 % $ 428 10.2 % $ 106 $ 272 $ 0.70

____________________ (a) Represents the impact of costs related to the decision to close stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland. These costs primarily include employee related costs. (b) Represents the impact of the loss on divestiture activity for the Janie and Jack and Intermix brands. (c) Earnings per share was computed individually for each line item; therefore, the sum of the individual lines may not equal the total.

The Gap, Inc. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED ADJUSTED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS METRICS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2019 The following adjusted income statement metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are provided to enhance visibility into the Company's underlying results for the period excluding the impacts of separation-related costs, specialty fleet restructuring costs, and the impact of an adjustment to our fiscal 2017 tax liability for additional guidance issued by the U.S. Treasury Department regarding the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("TCJA"). Management believes that excluding certain items from statement of operations metrics that are not part of the Company's core operations provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of results against past and future years. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to supersede or replace the GAAP measures. ($ in millions)



13 Weeks Ended August 3, 2019 Operating

Expenses Operating

Expenses as a %

of Net Sales (d) Operating

Income Operating

Margin (d) Earnings per

Share - Diluted GAAP metrics, as reported $ 1,274 31.8 % $ 282 7.0 % $ 0.44 Adjustments for: Separation-related costs (a) (38 ) (0.9 )% 38 0.9 % 0.08 Specialty fleet restructuring costs (b) (14 ) (0.3 )% 14 0.3 % 0.03 U.S. federal tax reform adjustment (c) - 0.0 % - 0.0 % 0.08 Non-GAAP metrics $ 1,222 30.5 % $ 334 8.3 % $ 0.63

____________________ (a) Represents the impact of costs related to the Old Navy spin-off transaction that was subsequently cancelled. Separation-related amounts primarily consists of costs associated with information technology and fees for consulting and advisory services. (b) Represents the impact of costs related to previously announced plans to restructure the specialty fleet and revitalize the Gap brand. These costs primarily include lease and employee-related costs. (c) Represents the impact of an adjustment to our fiscal 2017 tax liability for additional guidance issued by the U.S. Treasury Department regarding the TCJA. (d) Operating expense as a percentage of net sales and operating margin were computed individually for each line item; therefore, the sum of the percentages may not equal the total.

The Gap, Inc. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED EXPECTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021 Expected adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Expected adjusted diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2021 is provided to enhance visibility into the Company's expected underlying results for the period excluding the expected impact of strategic changes to the operating model in Europe and the loss on divestiture activity for the Janie and Jack and Intermix brands. Future expected costs related to Europe primarily include employee-related costs and lease-related costs. This non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to supersede or replace the GAAP measure. 52 Weeks Ending

January 29, 2022 Low End High End Expected earnings per share - diluted $ 1.90 $ 2.05 Add: Estimated impact of strategic actions and divestiture activity (a) 0.26 0.26 Less: Estimated incremental tax benefit (b) (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Expected adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 2.10 $ 2.25

____________________ (a) Represents the earnings per share impact, calculated net of tax at the adjusted effective tax rate, of estimated costs related to strategic changes to our operating model in Europe and the loss on divestiture activity for the Janie and Jack and Intermix brands. Future expected costs related to Europe primarily include employee-related costs and lease-related costs. (b) Represents the incremental tax benefit related to divestiture activity.

The Gap, Inc. NET SALES RESULTS UNAUDITED The following table details the Company’s second quarter net sales for the fiscal years 2021, 2020, and 2019 (unaudited): ($ in millions) Old Navy

Global Gap Global Banana

Republic Global Athleta (2) Other (3) Total

13 Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 U.S. (1) $ 2,177 $ 615 $ 428 $ 340 $ 11 $ 3,571 Canada 191 79 43 - - 313 Europe - 116 1 1 - 118 Asia - 135 19 - - 154 Other regions 22 29 4 - - 55 Total $ 2,390 $ 974 $ 495 $ 341 $ 11 $ 4,211 ($ in millions) Old Navy

Global Gap Global Banana

Republic Global Athleta (2) Other (3) Total

13 Weeks Ended August 1, 2020 U.S. (1) $ 1,726 $ 473 $ 236 $ 267 $ 61 $ 2,763 Canada 145 63 27 - - 235 Europe - 70 2 - - 72 Asia 2 158 14 - - 174 Other regions 8 19 4 - - 31 Total $ 1,881 $ 783 $ 283 $ 267 $ 61 $ 3,275 ($ in millions) Old Navy

Global Gap Global Banana

Republic Global (4) Athleta (2) Other (5) Total

13 Weeks Ended August 3, 2019 U.S. (1) $ 1,794 $ 645 $ 530 $ 252 $ 79 $ 3,300 Canada 148 85 53 - - 286 Europe - 131 4 - - 135 Asia 11 201 23 - - 235 Other regions 19 24 6 - - 49 Total $ 1,972 $ 1,086 $ 616 $ 252 $ 79 $ 4,005

____________________ (1) U.S. includes the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. (2) Previously, net sales for the Athleta brand were grouped within the "Other" column. Beginning in fiscal 2021, we have made a change for all periods presented to break out Athleta net sales into its own column. (3) The "Other" column primarily consists of net sales for the Intermix and Janie and Jack brands, as well as sales from the business-to-business program. The sale of Janie and Jack was completed on April 8, 2021. The sale of Intermix was completed on May 21, 2021. Net sales for the thirteen weeks ended August 1, 2020 also included net sales for the Hill City brand, which was closed in January 2021. (4) Banana Republic Global fiscal year 2019 net sales include the Janie and Jack brand beginning March 4, 2019. (5) Primarily consists of net sales for the Intermix and Hill City brands as well as a portion of income related to our credit card agreement.

The Gap, Inc. REAL ESTATE Store count, openings, closings, and square footage for our stores are as follows: January 30, 2021 26 Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 July 31, 2021 Store Locations Store Locations

Opened Store Locations

Closed (1) Store Locations Square

Feet

(millions) Old Navy North America 1,220 30 5 1,245 20.0 Gap North America 556 1 15 542 5.7 Gap Asia 340 9 10 339 2.9 Gap Europe 117 1 28 90 0.7 Banana Republic North America 471 1 11 461 3.9 Banana Republic Asia 47 3 2 48 0.2 Athleta North America 199 13 - 212 0.9 Intermix North America (2) 31 - - - - Janie and Jack North America (2) 119 - - - - Company-operated stores total 3,100 58 71 2,937 34.3 Franchise 615 40 98 557 N/A Total 3,715 98 169 3,494 34.3

____________________ (1) Represents stores that have been permanently closed. (2) On May 21, 2021, the Company completed the sale of the Intermix brand. The 31 stores sold are not included as store closures or in the ending balance for fiscal 2021. On April 8, 2021, the Company completed the sale of the Janie and Jack brand. The 119 stores sold are not included as store closures or in the ending balance for fiscal 2021.

