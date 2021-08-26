Premier Health Reports Strong 3ʳᵈ Quarter Results
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 26.08.2021, 22:23 | 26 | 0 |
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces it has
filed its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for its third quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Summary
- The Corporation had revenues of $18.6M for the 3-month period ($49.0M for the 9-month period compared to $13.8M for the same period in 2020) attributable to the consolidation of the Code Bleu and Solution Nursing acquisitions as well as organic growth.
- The decrease in the average gross margin for the quarter to 24.0% resulted from a reclassification of travel expenses in the Nordik division.
- EBITDA(1) for the quarter was $1.3M ($4.2M for the 9-month period compared to $1.5M for the same period in 2020).
- Net income was $0.6M ($2.2M for the 9-month period compared to ($0.2M) for the same period in 2020).
- The Corporation started its non-ambulatory transport services in June.
“We expect a good level of stability in demand for our services over what is anticipated to be a 12 to 24 months post-COVID recovery period.” Said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health.
Third Quarter 2021 Results Highlights
|
June 30,
2021
(3 months)
|
June 30,
2020
(3 months)
|
June 30,
2021
(6 months)
|
June 30,
2020
(6 months)
|Revenues
|$18,636,277
|$5,509,006
|$48,999,944
|$13,802,954
|From last period
|+238
|%
|+255
|%
|Gross margin
|$4,474,060
|$1,503,024
|$11,822,534
|$3,548,609
|From last period
|+198
|%
|+233
|%
|EBITDA (1)
|$1,309,833
|$544,995
|$4,210,809
|$1,513,669
|From last period
|+140
|%
|+178
|%
|Net Income
|$636,841
|$398,252
|$2,177,675
|($171,970
|)
(1) Adjusted EBITDA before non-recurring items
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0