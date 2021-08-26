checkAd

Premier Health Reports Strong 3ʳᵈ Quarter Results

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces it has filed its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for its third quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Summary

  • The Corporation had revenues of $18.6M for the 3-month period ($49.0M for the 9-month period compared to $13.8M for the same period in 2020) attributable to the consolidation of the Code Bleu and Solution Nursing acquisitions as well as organic growth.
  • The decrease in the average gross margin for the quarter to 24.0% resulted from a reclassification of travel expenses in the Nordik division.
  • EBITDA(1) for the quarter was $1.3M ($4.2M for the 9-month period compared to $1.5M for the same period in 2020).
  • Net income was $0.6M ($2.2M for the 9-month period compared to ($0.2M) for the same period in 2020).
  • The Corporation started its non-ambulatory transport services in June.

We expect a good level of stability in demand for our services over what is anticipated to be a 12 to 24 months post-COVID recovery period. Said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health.

Third Quarter 2021 Results Highlights

  June 30,
2021
(3 months) 		June 30,
2020
(3 months) 		June 30,
2021
(6 months) 		June 30,
2020
(6 months)
Revenues $18,636,277   $5,509,006 $48,999,944   $13,802,954  
From last period   +238 %     +255 %  
Gross margin $4,474,060   $1,503,024 $11,822,534   $3,548,609  
From last period   +198 %     +233 %  
EBITDA (1) $1,309,833   $544,995 $4,210,809   $1,513,669  
From last period   +140 %     +178 %  
Net Income $636,841   $398,252 $2,177,675   ($171,970 )
         

   (1)   Adjusted EBITDA before non-recurring items

Premier Health Reports Strong 3ʳᵈ Quarter Results MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces it has filed its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for its third …

