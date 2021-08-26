agilon health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients, announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat presentation on Thursday, September 9 at 10:40 AM Eastern Time.

The Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat presentation on Friday, September 10 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of each event by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon health’s investor relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. Replays will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of each presentation.