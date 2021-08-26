checkAd

agilon health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients, announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat presentation on Thursday, September 9 at 10:40 AM Eastern Time.
  • The Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat presentation on Friday, September 10 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of each event by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon health’s investor relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. Replays will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of each presentation.

About agilon health

agilon health is transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients. Through our partnerships and our platform, agilon is leading the nation in creating the system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. We honor the independence of local physicians and serve as their partners so they can be the doctors they trained to be. agilon provides the capital, data, payor relationships, executive experience and contract support that allow physician groups to take on the risk of total care for their most vulnerable patients. The result: healthier communities, and doctors who can devote the right amount of time with the patients who need it most. With rapidly growing appeal, agilon is scaled to grow and is here to help our nation’s best independent physician groups have a sustained, thriving future. Together, we are reinventing primary care.

