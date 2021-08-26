MVB Expands Investment in Interchecks Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2016, Interchecks is a privately held payout startup with offices in Boca Raton, Fla., and Brooklyn, N.Y. Interchecks simplifies and enhances payouts and 1099 compliance for organizations around the world. The company’s suite of on-demand payout options includes instant deposit, direct deposit, digital check, paper check and more.

MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB Financial”) (Nasdaq: MVBF) and MVB Bank, Inc. (“MVB Bank”) (collectively “MVB”), announced today the expansion of its investment in Interchecks Technologies, Inc., a leading payment disbursement platform.

MVB acquired its initial stake in Interchecks in 2019. The additional investment announced today will increase MVB’s interest in Interchecks to 16%. MVB’s overall Fintech investment portfolio has produced a cumulative IRR of nearly 200% since 2016.

Interchecks has achieved notable success in the gaming industry segments of online sports betting, daily fantasy sports and iGaming, a key area of focus for MVB. In partnership with Visa Direct, which provides Interchecks with direct access to its payment rails, the company has built a real-time1 payment infrastructure that is leveraged by MVB’s largest clients and a growing number of the more than 30 gaming companies that currently bank with MVB.

In addition to the increased investment interest, MVB has entered into a management contract with Interchecks CEO and co-founder Dylan Massey and the Interchecks team to manage the product development and rollout of GRAND, MVB’s digital account for gaming and crypto.

“Increasing our investment and deepening our relationship with Interchecks is an important financial and strategic objective for MVB,” said Larry F. Mazza, President and CEO, MVB Financial. “Under Dylan Massey’s leadership, Interchecks has achieved remarkable success over the past several years. Its pioneering payment disbursement technology is a natural fit with our focus on the gaming industry at MVB. Following up on our initial early investment, our increased investment and formal business partnership with Interchecks also highlight the success of the Fintech ecosystem we’ve built at MVB, which we will continue to foster in the coming years.”