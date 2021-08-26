U.S. Home Price Appreciation Increases Again, Radian Home Price Index Reports

After a strong finish to the first half of 2021, home prices across the United States rose at an even faster pace in July as compared to June. According to Radian Home Price Index (HPI) data released today by Red Bell Real Estate, LLC, a Radian Group Inc. company (NYSE: RDN), home prices nationally rose month-over-month from June 2021 to July 2021 at an annualized rate of 14.7 percent. The company believes the Radian HPI is the most comprehensive and timely measure of U.S. housing market prices and conditions available in the market today.

Radian Home Price Index (HPI) Infographic August 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Radian HPI also rose 10.9 percent year-over-year (July 2020 to July 2021), which was slightly higher than the year-over-year increase recorded last month. Through the first seven months of 2021, the average monthly annualized increase was 10.7 percent with each of the last three months reporting above average appreciation. The Radian HPI is calculated based on the estimated values of more than 70 million unique addresses each month, covering all single-family property types and geographies.

“The addition of more active home listings into the market inventory has not slowed the path of home price gains. Nationally and in most local markets, homes sales volume remains at all-time highs while supply is far below historic norms,” noted Steve Gaenzler, SVP of Data and Analytics. “Home prices are not showing any signs of softening or slowing their impressive gains of 2021. However, while appreciation rates have continued to rise, price affordability has declined. Even with recent reductions in mortgage rates, consumers are buying into a less affordable market which may impact future activity and price growth,” added Gaenzler.

NATIONAL DATA AND TRENDS

Median home price in the U.S. rose to $286,434

Home prices rose an annualized 13.1 percent over the last three months

Nationally, the median estimated price for single-family and condominium homes rose to $286,434. Across the U.S., home prices nationally rose 13.1 percent over the prior three months, an increase over the second quarter’s 11.7 percent increase. Homes continue to sell briskly across the U.S. In July, the average number of days a home was on the market prior to contracting for sale dropped to 66 days, the shortest list-to-sale period on record. In fact, homes that are listed but have not yet contracted for sale have also set a record last month for the shortest number of days on market. At only 85 days on market for actively listed properties, the rate of turnover of homes continues to be buoyed by lack of supply.