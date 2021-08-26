checkAd

U.S. Home Price Appreciation Increases Again, Radian Home Price Index Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 22:30  |  21   |   |   

After a strong finish to the first half of 2021, home prices across the United States rose at an even faster pace in July as compared to June. According to Radian Home Price Index (HPI) data released today by Red Bell Real Estate, LLC, a Radian Group Inc. company (NYSE: RDN), home prices nationally rose month-over-month from June 2021 to July 2021 at an annualized rate of 14.7 percent. The company believes the Radian HPI is the most comprehensive and timely measure of U.S. housing market prices and conditions available in the market today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005669/en/

Radian Home Price Index (HPI) Infographic August 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Radian Home Price Index (HPI) Infographic August 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Radian HPI also rose 10.9 percent year-over-year (July 2020 to July 2021), which was slightly higher than the year-over-year increase recorded last month. Through the first seven months of 2021, the average monthly annualized increase was 10.7 percent with each of the last three months reporting above average appreciation. The Radian HPI is calculated based on the estimated values of more than 70 million unique addresses each month, covering all single-family property types and geographies.

“The addition of more active home listings into the market inventory has not slowed the path of home price gains. Nationally and in most local markets, homes sales volume remains at all-time highs while supply is far below historic norms,” noted Steve Gaenzler, SVP of Data and Analytics. “Home prices are not showing any signs of softening or slowing their impressive gains of 2021. However, while appreciation rates have continued to rise, price affordability has declined. Even with recent reductions in mortgage rates, consumers are buying into a less affordable market which may impact future activity and price growth,” added Gaenzler.

NATIONAL DATA AND TRENDS

  • Median home price in the U.S. rose to $286,434
  • Home prices rose an annualized 13.1 percent over the last three months

Nationally, the median estimated price for single-family and condominium homes rose to $286,434. Across the U.S., home prices nationally rose 13.1 percent over the prior three months, an increase over the second quarter’s 11.7 percent increase. Homes continue to sell briskly across the U.S. In July, the average number of days a home was on the market prior to contracting for sale dropped to 66 days, the shortest list-to-sale period on record. In fact, homes that are listed but have not yet contracted for sale have also set a record last month for the shortest number of days on market. At only 85 days on market for actively listed properties, the rate of turnover of homes continues to be buoyed by lack of supply.

Seite 1 von 3
Radian Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Home Price Appreciation Increases Again, Radian Home Price Index Reports After a strong finish to the first half of 2021, home prices across the United States rose at an even faster pace in July as compared to June. According to Radian Home Price Index (HPI) data released today by Red Bell Real Estate, LLC, a Radian …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
RKT CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Grupo Supervielle Reports 2Q21 Results
Equity Commonwealth Issues Open Letter to Monmouth Shareholders
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Files Lawsuit to Force Company to Allow Stockholders to Vote for ...
Facedrive Announces Transition Involving Senior Management And Board of Directors
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint in preventing COVID-19
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Radian Announces Retirement of Herbert Wender as Non-Executive Chairman
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Radian Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock and Expands Share Repurchase Authorization
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Radian Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten