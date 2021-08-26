Invacare Corporation to Participate at September Conferences

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings, announces its conference schedule for September 2021:

Thursday, September 9, the Company will participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Tuesday, September 14, the Company will participate in the Baird 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.

The company’s management team, including Matt Monaghan, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Kathy Leneghan, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Lois Lee, director of treasury, investor relations and corporate communications, will be available for 1x1 meetings at both events with interested investors.