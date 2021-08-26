Discover Financial Services to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

John Greene, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Discover, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A link to the listen-only live audio webcast will be posted on the day of the conference to Discover's Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.discover.com. A replay will be available for 90 days after the conference at the same website address.