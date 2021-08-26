Volta Charging to List on NYSE Under the Ticker “VLTA” Following Closing of Business Combination With Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II

checkAd

Volta Inc. (“Volta”), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (“TortoiseCorp II”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced the completion of their previously announced business combination. The business combination was approved at TortoiseCorp II’s extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on August 25, 2021 (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”). Approximately 96% of the votes cast at the Extraordinary General Meeting voted in favor of the business combination. As a result of the business combination, TortoiseCorp II was renamed “Volta Inc.”. Class A common stock and public warrants in Volta will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 27, 2021 under the ticker symbols “VLTA” and “VLTA.WS”, respectively.

“When I started Volta, I had a vision for building a company that would support the multi-generational shift to electric mobility,” said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta. “As I now see a growing slate of iconic vehicles attracting new EV drivers, I have even greater conviction in the mission of Volta. Continuing to build and operate convenient, reliable and accessible public charging is servicing continually increasing public demand, while also aligning with the core business objectives of our partners. As we greet our next chapter as a public company, I am excited about the future, look forward to our next accomplishments, and I am grateful to every employee, investor, client and driver who has supported us over the last eleven years to reach this pivotal point.”

Founded on the premise that the electrification of mobility is likely to be a transformational shift, Volta builds and operates a nationwide EV charging network that has among the best utilization per station in the EV charging industry for the United States. Centered around capturing new spending habits expected to result from the shift to electric vehicles, the Company seeks to transform the fueling industry by building open-network charging stations in locations where drivers already spend their time and money, including grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail locations.

