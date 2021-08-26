NuLegacy Receives Assays for First Three Holes of 2021 Drilling Program
Assays for a further five holes and all multi-element geochemical analyses pending
RENO, Nev., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuLegacy Gold Corporation has received assays from the first three of eight holes completed in its 2021 diamond drilling campaign. Drilling is focused on the northwest quadrant of the ~ 10 sq. km Rift Anticline target, part of NuLegacy’s 100% controlled 108 sq. km Red Hill exploration property in Nevada’s Cortez gold-trend. To view this news release with its graphics displayed please link to: https://nulegacygold.com/news/news-releases/nulegacy-receives-assays-f ...
Summary of Drilling to Date:
- Eight widely spaced (0.5 to +1 km) holes have been completed (RA21-01 through -04, -06, -08, -10 and -13) with the core tail of a ninth hole (RA21-05) underway.
- Assays have been received for RA21-01, -02 and -03. Intervals of anomalous gold values are summarized below:
- RA21-01:
- 335.3-547.1 (211.8) meters, numerous intervals reporting between 10-50 ppb Au
- RA21-02:
- 211.8-413.3 (201.5) meters, numerous intervals reporting between 10-50 ppb Au
- 685.8-880.0 (194.2) meters, numerous intervals reporting between 10-60 ppb Au
- 950.2-1100.9 (150.7) meters, numerous intervals reporting between 10-410 ppb Au
- RA21-03:
- 236.2-551.7 (315.5) meters: numerous intervals reporting between 10-130 ppb Au
- 1133.9-1175.8 (41.9 at end of hole) meters: numerous intervals run between 10-90 ppb Au
- RA21-01:
- Although no economic gold grades were encountered in these three holes, very long intervals of anomalous gold indicate the presence of a large hydrothermal system within the target area. Alteration typical of Carlin type gold systems is present in conjunction with these anomalous gold intervals.
- To date, anomalous gold values have been encountered in the Wenban, Roberts Mountains and Hanson Creek formations, all of which are host rocks to multiple large gold deposits in the region. Thick sections of these prospective hosts rocks have been encountered in each of the first three 2021 drill holes.
- Holes RA21-01, 02 and 03 are the deepest holes drilled to date in the Rift Anticline at 958.1, 1211.3 and 1175.8 m, respectively.
- Holes RA21-04, -06 and -08 have been logged, split, and submitted for assaying. Holes RA21-10 and -13 are in the process of being logged and split
for submission.
