Streamline Health To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Performance and Provide Corporate Update

ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of the eValuator Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021 on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 after the close of the financial markets.



The Company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET to review results and provide additional detail about its recently announced acquisition of Avelead. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-407-8291.